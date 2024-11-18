Monrovia — Hopes of mediating the political crisis within Liberia's House of Representatives by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament failed to reach a resolution after feuding factions failed to reach a conclusive agreement.

This mediation mission, requested by ECOWAS and personally directed by Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had emphasized the urgency of resolving the legislative standoff that threatens stability both within Liberia and across West Africa.

ECOWAS, led by its Parliament Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, had extended communications to key Liberian stakeholders and key parties to the conflict including Liberia's embattled Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, calling for dialogue to address the deepening division.

In a letter dated November 8, Speaker Ibrahima acknowledged Liberia's progress in peace and democracy, including the smooth presidential transition in November 2023, yet warned that the current impasse could jeopardize these gains.

ECOWAS: Feuding factions failed to reach a resolution

While the ECOWAS delegation successfully brought the feuding factions to the negotiating table, ECOWAS said the parties could not agree on a resolution within the timeframe of the mission.

Central to the dispute are allegations against Speaker Koffa and disagreements over the legitimacy of actions taken by the "majority bloc", including its decision to relocate legislative sessions to the joint chamber.

"Although it successfully brought both parties to the negotiating table and after several rounds of in-depth discussions with stakeholders on the contending issues, in an effort to reach an amicable settlement, the parliamentary delegation notes that the parties were not able to arrive at a favourable conclusion within the timeframe of the mission. However, the parliamentary mediation delegation remains fully seized of the issues at stake and continues to engage with the parties concerned to ensure that the desired outcome is achieved." - Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou IBRAHIMA Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament

The delegation expressed concern over the lack of consensus and reiterated its call for all actions to be conducted within the bounds of the 1986 Constitution and the Rules of Procedures of the House of Representatives.

The ECOWAS Parliament, however, said it will remain engaged in the matter and will continue to encourage adherence to due process and the rule of law. It emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and cautioned against any actions that could undermine Liberia's democratic values.

In its communiqué, the delegation urged the Liberian lawmakers to consider the best interests of the people who entrusted them with the responsibility of lawmaking and governance. "ECOWAS discourages a political culture that is not anchored in the rule of law," the delegation stated.

"Although it successfully brought both parties to the negotiating table and after several rounds of in-depth discussions with stakeholders on the contending issues, in an effort to reach an amicable settlement, the parliamentary delegation notes that the parties were not able to arrive at a favourable conclusion within the timeframe of the mission. However, the parliamentary mediation delegation remains fully seized of the issues at stake and continues to engage with the parties concerned to ensure that the desired outcome is achieved," Speaker Ibrahima said.

"Majority bloc" rejects ECOWAS 'key' recommendations

However, minutes after a communique from the ECOWAS delegation, the "majority bloc", led by the Representative of Nimba's fifth electoral district, Samuel Kogar, announced its acceptance of five of the six recommendations, but, however, rejected the return to the main chamber, citing the Supreme Court's recognition of the Joint Chamber's legitimacy under Article 66 of the Liberian Constitution.

The "majority bloc" maintained its initial stance for the removal of Speaker Koffa, saying their numerical strength of 43 is a testament that they have lost faith in the Grand Kru representative to lead them.

Speaker Koffa accepts ECOWAS proposal, but

Speaker Koffa, meanwhile, welcomed the six-point proposal crafted by the ECOWAS mediation team, expressing his commitment to the resolution for restoring order and unity in the House.

Speaker Koffa stated that the leadership of the House of Representatives, acting in good faith, has made substantial concessions to ensure a swift resolution to the crisis. He described the ECOWAS-crafted six-point proposal as the best pathway to ending the impasse and pledged his commitment to its full implementation.

"The Leadership of the House of Representatives, acting in good faith, made substantial concessions in order to end the impasse within the shortest possible time," the Speaker said. "We are committed to its full implementation."

Rejection of Majority Bloc's Actions

Speaker Koffa, however, rejected the actions of the Majority Bloc, arguing that they do not align with constitutional order. He cited Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution, which mandates that the Speaker is the presiding officer of the House, elected every six years.

According to him, it is unconstitutional for the Deputy Speaker to preside over the House when the Speaker is present and available.

He warned that allowing such a precedent would create confusion and potentially lead to a dual-chamber system within the House. "At no time does the Constitution give concurrent jurisdiction to a Deputy Speaker to preside. To allow that would mean any group of lawmakers, who happen to be in excess of 37, could summon the Deputy Speaker on any matter and make a decision," he said.

The latest failure by ECOWAS to find a resolution to the political crisis within the House of Representatives, however, means the political standoff is likely to continue. The renegade lawmakers could struggle to secure the two-thirds majority required to remove Koffa from his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Koffa, on the other hand, could face mounting challenges in rallying the necessary support to conduct legislative business, which involves 37 lawmakers, which could lead to a potential government shutdown.

What are the constituents saying?

In the wake of this stalemate, Liberians have been weighing in on the situation. Residents in several electoral districts in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, speaking to FrontPage Africa, expressed mixed reactions.

"While it is true that the majority bloc has managed to swiftly succeed in their own scope of legislative operations, it is not an indication that they are proceeding legally. The point here for the nation is for it to be done constitutionally. Until that is achieved, Speaker Koffa remains the speaker," said Mohammed Sy of District #8, Montserrado County.

Sy added: "But quite frankly the current hullabaloo at Capitol Building is not healthy for our democracy. It demonstrates utter disregard for the rule of law, it undermines the economy by instilling fear into investors, it creates panic and very importantly it places democracy on the brink of collapse."

Mohammed Deygbo- Former Students Leader back Sy: "The attempt by the so-called majority bloc of the legislature to unconstitutionally remove a sitting speaker is not only devilish but has the proclivity to plunge our country into chaos. This action by our lawmakers is unthinkable and has no benefit on the livelihood of the ordinary citizenry." Deygbo, speaking further added: "The way to resolve this debacle is for the 43 lawmakers to return to regular session and at that point they can raise their issues in plenary and ask for the recusal of the speaker. Let them respect the constitution and procedures of the house. The action by those renegade lawmakers is reckless, unproductive and has no constitutional backing. We are totally disappointed in their actions. My advice to the speaker is not to resign as doing so will amount to business as usual. Let the speaker remain in the confines of the law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The fight over the removal of the speaker doesn't benefit any of us. I think those lawmakers are doing so for their own selfish interests," said Madam Fatu T. Corneh, businesswoman in Kakata, Margibi County.

She added: "Don't forget that most of the same lawmakers that are calling for the removal of Speaker Koffa were the ones who supported him to become speaker just a few months ago. So, what has changed that they are now calling for him to resign from his position? For my representative, he has his own motive best known to himself."

George P. Carr- former student leader from Grand Gedeh County backed the majority bloc.

"The situation at the Capitol Building for once again has put democracy on trial wherein the house has been divided into two. Namely, Minority Block and Majority Block. The rule of law has also been put on trial," Carr said. Speaking further, Carr added: "For democracy to be respected. My kind advice to Speaker Koffa is to accept the popular decision of the majority of his colleagues by resigning. This does not in any way show his weakness politically, but this is the will of democracy under the rule of law."