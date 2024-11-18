Liberia: Assistant Information Minister Nyanplu Resigns Following Indefinite Suspension By President Boakai

Monrovia — Matthew Nyanplu, the recently suspended Assistant Minister for Information Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), has announced his resignation effective immediately.

Nyanplu's decision to step down follows what he describes as "unjust targeting" allegedly by powerful figures within President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's inner circle, in response to his vocal opposition to a controversial government-backed program.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to President Boakai, Nyanplu expressed his disappointment over his indefinite suspension, which he believes was a direct result of his public criticism of the "work-study-loan" program promoted by Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and allegedly facilitated by a foreign company, NEKOTECH.

The program, launched by the Foreign Minister earlier this month, promised to provide 250 Liberians with opportunities to study and work in the United States. However, Nyanplu argues that it is a deceptive scheme, charging Liberians at least $236 for "preparatory support" to submit graduate school applications to U.S. institutions. According to Nyanplu, the program misrepresents the facts, claiming that the Liberian government had secured the loan opportunities for students, when, in reality, it is the participants who will bear the costs.

"Why should Liberians pay for a program that the Foreign Minister and the Information Minister announced to the nation had already been secured by the government?" Nyanplu wrote in his resignation letter, which was made public on Sunday.

The former assistant minister, who had been suspended after his critical post on social media, further described the initiative as extortionate, warning that the program misleads Liberians into paying for a service they could receive directly from U.S. government programs at no cost. He emphasized that U.S. "work-study" programs are typically funded by the U.S. government, not private companies like NEKOTECH.

Nyanplu's resignation highlights a growing rift within the government regarding the handling of the controversial program. Despite raising concerns with Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah and other senior officials, Nyanplu claims that his warnings went unheeded, and the program continued to be promoted. He expressed frustration with what he described as the government's unwillingness to correct the misinformation.

"Public officials that err must own up to their errors and apologize to the country," Nyanplu stated. "This is what integrity is. They cannot cover up their actions and use power to suppress junior officials who come out in defense of the public."

The resignation of Nyanplu, a seasoned government communicator, is expected to intensify the ongoing debate about the transparency and ethics of government programs. His departure also raises questions about the leadership within the Ministry of Information and the government's handling of internal dissent.

As the controversy surrounding the NEKOTECH program continues to unfold, many Liberians are calling for greater accountability and transparency from their government. Nyanplu, however, remains resolute in his belief that he acted in the public's best interest, despite the personal cost.

"I have a very clear conscience," Nyanplu concluded in his letter. "I remain faithful to the country and to the people. I leave the job a happy man and I will be available whenever the country needs me and is ready to tolerate dissent."