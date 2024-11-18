Liberia: Unity Party National Executive Committee Reaffirms Support for President Boakai, Outlines Agenda for National Development

Paynesville — The National Executive Committee of the Unity Party (UP) has issued a comprehensive resolution reaffirming its unwavering support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and outlining key strategies to advance Liberia's development under the party's ARREST agenda. The resolution was adopted during a two-day session held at the Golden Key Hotel in Paynesville on November 16-17, 2024.

The Executive Committee, recognized as the party's highest decision-making body in the absence of a National Convention, deliberated extensively on pressing national issues, the challenges inherited from the previous administration, and the party's commitment to delivering on its promises to the Liberian people.

Support for President Boakai and the ARREST Agenda

In the resolution, the Executive Committee expressed its steadfast support for President Boakai, highlighting his leadership in addressing economic challenges, promoting good governance, and fostering unity.

The ARREST agenda--focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation/Health, and Tourism--was endorsed as a transformative development plan for Liberia. The committee noted that the finalized agenda, to be launched in December 2024 as the *Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), would drive sustainable growth and improve the lives of Liberians.

"We stand firmly behind our political leader and President as he pursues this historic mission with integrity, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of all Liberians," the resolution stated.

Addressing National Challenges

The Unity Party acknowledged the substantial hurdles inherited from the previous administration, including poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare and education systems, widespread drug abuse, and weak governance structures.

The resolution called for urgent action on several fronts.

Combating Corruption: The Executive Committee urged the government to investigate and prosecute officials involved in corruption and expedite asset recovery efforts.

Strengthening Governance: Ministers and heads of agencies were advised to seek Cabinet approval for significant decisions to enhance accountability and transparency.

Engaging Youth and Communities: The committee emphasized the importance of creating educational opportunities, particularly for marginalized groups, and fostering a sense of national pride through inclusive policies.

Party Unity and Financial Sustainability

To strengthen its operational framework, the Unity Party resolved to enhance collaboration between government officials and party leaders. Ministers and agency heads will provide regular progress reports to the party, ensuring alignment with the ARREST agenda.

Additionally, the committee announced the implementation of membership dues collection starting in October 2024, as a means of sustaining the party financially in line with its constitution.

Reaffirming Accountability and Integrity

The Unity Party reiterated its commitment to accountability and transparency, pledging to monitor the activities of ministries, agencies, and commissions to ensure effective implementation of the government's agenda. The party underscored the need for ethical leadership and called on all public officials to prioritize the interests of Liberians.

As Liberia navigates its path under Unity Party leadership, the National Executive Committee reaffirmed its dedication to advancing the ARREST agenda, fostering national unity, and building a sustainable future for all. The resolution concluded with a call for collective effort, urging all party members, government officials, and citizens to rally behind President Boakai's vision for a prosperous Liberia.

The resolution was signed by the Unity Party National Executive Committee on November 17, 2024, in Paynesville.