Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention Denies Unilateral Land Lease Allegations

Monrovia — The Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, Inc. (LBMEC) has firmly refuted allegations of unilaterally leasing Convention land, countering claims made by a group led by Deacon Moriah Wesseh, the National Director of the Women Missionary Union (LBWMU).

The controversy centers on a disputed property opposite the Convention's headquarters, which was leased to a company now facing ownership claims. In response, the LBMEC disclosed that the Board of Managers and Executive Committees, acting on legal counsel, approved an alternative arrangement by allocating an equivalent parcel of land--measuring 2.2 lots--within the headquarters compound to the affected company.

"This decision was made transparently and in full compliance with Convention protocols," the LBMEC clarified in a statement, describing the allegations as "unfounded and divisive." The Convention called on LBWMU leadership to address their concerns through appropriate channels rather than spreading misinformation.

The LBMEC also expressed grave concerns over Deacon Wesseh's recent actions, accusing her of forcibly entering the headquarters compound, breaking the gate's lock, and replacing it. The Convention condemned the behavior, stating that it undermines her leadership position and sets a negative precedent for resolving disputes.

"Such actions are unacceptable and should be condemned by all Baptists who value unity and civility within the Convention," the statement emphasized.

The LBMEC called for all parties to work collaboratively to maintain the integrity and unity of the Convention, urging members to adhere to established protocols for dispute resolution.

About LBMEC

The Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention is an association of Baptist Christian churches in Liberia. It is affiliated with the Baptist World Alliance. The headquarters is in Monrovia. The current president of LBMEC is Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., Senior Pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church. Rev. Reeves is also the president of the Liberia Council of Churches.