Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Injure Another in Abia

18 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Gunmen have killed a policeman and injured another following an attack on their convoy at Ubakala in Umuahia South council area, Abia State.

This is happening four days after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen also killed two soldiers at a checkpoint in Umuopara Umuahia, near the Abia-Imo border.

The policemen, said to be attached to one of the federal lawmakers in the state, were travelling at about 9 p.m. Sunday when the gunmen attacked their convoy at Ubakala.

However, the lawmaker was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

Police sources told Vanguard that the gunmen dressed in black and wearing police jackets had blocked the convoy, which had the two policemen and a driver in a Toyota Corolla.

The gunmen opened fire on the policemen after they identified themselves as police officers.

In the ensuing gunfire, a policeman was killed, while the other was injured and being feared dead.

The source added that the gunmen fled the scene as policemen from nearby Ubakala Division responded with gunfire.

At the time of filing this report, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was yet to respond to a message sent to her mobile number.

