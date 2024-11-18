Nigeria: I Was Neither Pressured Nor Coerced Into Cancelling My Book Launch - Ope Banwo

Dr. Ope Banwo, author of the highly anticipated political thriller, Kingmaker of Muguland has said that he was neither influenced, coerced nor pressured into cancelling the launch of his book.

The Kingmaker of Muguland was originally set for launch on Sunday, November 17, via a virtual Zoom event, but was unceremoniously cancelled Dr. Banwo.

Explaining what led to his action in a statement he personally signed and released, the author informed readers, supporters, and the public at large that the difficult decision was taken due to emerging considerations and driven by internal considerations alone.

He refuted speculations of external influences, pressures or coercion being the reason he cancelled the event, adding that no governmental or political entities played a role in his cancellation of the book launch.

Banwo clarified that while the public launch event for Kingmaker of Muguland had been canceled, the Chronicles of Muguland series itself remains fully active. He added that he would still give away the tshirts, books and caps meant to be shared during the cancelled launch.

"This ambitious 10-book project, based on the fictional nation of Muguland, will continue as planned. I am excited to confirm that the next book in the series, The Children of Anger, is scheduled for release in December.

"As always, The Kingmaker of Muguland is a work of historical fiction. While inspired by broad themes from real life, it does not depict any actual events or individuals, and any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

"The Muguland Show will hold today as usual and we will still give away the tshirts and books and caps promised.

"All we are cancelling is the launch event. The show is not cancelled."

Banwo encouraged all interested readers to secure their copies directly through the official sales website.