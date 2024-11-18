Ghana: MOH Exploring Strategies to Strengthen Capabilities of Nas - Sector Minister

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is exploring multiple strategies to strengthen the capabilities of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

This includes the modernsation of the ambulance fleet, the incorporation of advanced medical technologies, and the enhancement of working conditions for personnel.

The sector minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, disclosed this in Accra, where he emphasised the transformation of the Service from its initial vision of delivering rapid, life-saving interventions during emergencies to a comprehensive national network of medical response teams committed to serving the citizens of Ghana.

The Health Minister was speaking at the NAS Awards and Dinner night to mark its 20 years anniversary celebration where staff and stations across the country were awarded and honoured for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice embodied in the spirit of service.

Dr Okoe Boye praised NAS for its accomplishments over the past 20 years, crediting the Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, for his dedicated service and steadfast commitment during his 18 years of leadership.

Speaking on the theme "Two decades of lifesaving journey: Celebrating resilience in Ghana's pre-hospital emergency care," he highlighted the significant advancements made by the Ambulance Service, which now operates 297 stations nationwide and employs a workforce of 3,481 individuals.

This progress he said, was remarkable, considering the service initially commenced with just seven ambulance stations and a committed team of 64 personnel.

"Despite limited resources, they embodied an unwavering commitment to saving lives and laid the foundation for emergency medical services in Ghana.

I am confident that with the same determination and visionary leadership that has brought us this far, the National Ambulance Service will continue to evolve, meeting the healthcare needs of every Ghanaian. We envision a future where our Service becomes a model of excellence, not only in Africa but on the global stage," the Health Minister stated.

Prof. Zakariah on his part emphasised that "Together, we can build a future where every Ghanaian, regardless of their location, can count on us for immediate, high-quality emergency care."

He said the NAS had expanded its reach, improved response time, and enhanced the quality of emergency care, while working harder to make their services more accessible with the use of locals in the communities.

Professor Zakariah entreated the personnel to look ahead with a renewed vigour to improving the quality and reach of emergency healthcare in the country.

The Mamprobi station of the NSA in Accra was adjudged the overall best station, while Ashanti Region won the regional service category with the overall Best Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) going to Mr Korang George of the Bono Region.

The Best EMT B award was presented to Mr Christopher Asare of the Greater Accra Region while the Best EMT Driver category winner went to Mr Ocansey Michael from Northern Region.