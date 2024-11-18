Ghana: Farmer Jailed 18 Months for Stealing 'Akpeteshie' Distilling Pipe

A Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced Olator Moses, an 18-year-old farmer, to 18 months in jail for stealing 'akpeteshie' (local gin) distilling pipe.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea. Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, told the Court presided over Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant was a farmer, who had made a cottage in his farm, where he distilled 'akpeteshie' (local gin).

He said on October 11, 2024, the complainant was at his cottage, when the convict followed the farm worker of the complainant's sister to the cottage and left.

Chief Inspector Aziati revealed that the following day at about 1700 hours, the complainant went to his cottage and detected that a thief or thieves

had stolen the metal pipe on the tanks valued GH¢700, which the complainant used to distil akpeteshie.

He said on October 14, 2024, the convict was arrested in another theft case by some civilians and was taken to Logba Dzorkpe, adding that the complainant upon seeing the convict interrogated him on his stolen distilling pipe.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict admitted that he stole the pipe leading to the complainant officially lodging a complaint against the convict, who was in Police cells at Hohoe on a different stealing case.

Moreover, he noted that the convict was brought from cells and his investigation caution statement was taken from him during, which he admitted that he went and stole the complainant's pipe on his tanks and sold it to a scrap dealer at Hohoe Zongo at the cost of GH¢230.

Chief Inspector Aziati disclosed that the convict said he used GH¢90 for transport and spent the remaining GH¢140 on food.

He said the convict led the Police to the shop of the scrap dealer but was not met and added that the convict again led the Police to the scene, where he stole the pipe. --GNA