Ghana: I Never Begged for Forgiveness to Appease Soul of J.B Danquah Adu - Asiedu

Alleged killer of J.B Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy don don, has debunked the assertion of the Police that he begged for forgiveness to pacify the soul of the late MP, to be at rest.

According to Asiedu, although that assertion had been captured in his own statement, but he signed it under compulsion.

Answering questions under cross examination by Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, Asiedu told the High Court in Accra that the video of the reconstructed scene where he was scene kneeling and pleading for forgiveness was "staged."

According to Asiedu, he never demonstrated how he entered the deceased residence at East Legon, robbed and killed him, adding that if he had done that the evidence would be led to that effect.

Asiedu told the court, while he was led to the house of the deceased, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, allegedly threatened him "to do what I am told."

"Anything I did in the video was a result of the strong warning given to me to cooperate with the Police," he added.

Asiedu told the court he was not at the residence of the law maker's house on February 8, 2016, adding if he went to the house, the deceased household, including the security man on duty would have seen him.

"I have never been to the house. It was after I was led to the house with a gun and on reaching the house, they made me remove my sandals. I walked barefooted to the room, and I was directed to kneel and put my hands on the floor," he disclosed.

He explained that on the dawn of February 7, 2016, he was at Agbogboloshie because he wanted to enjoy himself. Asiedu also denied that J.B Danquah Adu's mobile phones were retrieved from him

He further debunked the assertion by the prosecution that he (Asiedu) was arrested and sent to the Regional Police Command because the deceased phones were found on him. Asiedu explained that he went to the Regional Police to lodge a complaint about a theft case. The accused denied ever knowing one Janet, whom the Police described at his wife, and she was four months pregnant. "I have not impregnated anyone. Janet was a commercial sex worker with whom I had a one-night stand. I cannot even remember anyone known as Janet

Even my own siblings who use to live with, I cannot remember them because it been eight years now."

Asiedu denied that he could not remember Janet because she gave incriminatory evidence against him.

He rejected prosecution's assertion that his handkerchief and T-Shirt both stained with blood and retrieved from the crime scene, generated 100 per cent of his DNA.

Asiedu is being held on for his involvement in the murder of law maker, J.B Danquah Adu at his residence on February 8, 2016. --GNA