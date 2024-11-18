Ghana: We Need More Forensic, Cyber Accountants - Vice Chancellor, GTUC

The Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GTUC), Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwah, has stressed the need for the training of more forensic and cyber accountants for the development of the country.

That, he said, had become necessary in view of the changing face of financial transactions in which traditional financial transactions has given way to electronic payment systems, online banking and digital currencies.

Prof. Afoakwah made the call in Accra on Saturday in a speech read on his behalf by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebo Hinson, during the second graduation and induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Tax Law and Forensic Accountants, Ghana (CITFLA).

The second graduation and induction of ceremony of CITFLA in collaboration with the GTUC was on the theme: 'Growing Importance of Forensic Accounting, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics in the Modern Cyber Space.'

In all, 42 accounting professionals graduated in areas such as Chartered Tax Law and Forensic Accountant, Chartered Tax Law and Forensic Investigations and seven new members were inducted into the association.

Prof. Afoakwah noted that while advancement in digital technologies had brought convenience, so it had also expose financial systems to new threats.

He said cyber criminals exploit vulnerabilities in networks, software and human behaviour to perpetrate financial fraud.

"Cyber forensic equips accountants to investigate these incidents and trace digital traits left behind by perpetrators" Prof. Afoakwah stated.

He further noted that forensic accounting played pivotal role in safeguarding the integrity of financial information and preserving the trust in accounting systems.

Prof. Afoakwah explained cyber forensics in accounting extended its reach to earth digital evidence related to financial crimes, fraud and cyber security breaches.

"Digital forensics has emerged to formulate possible ways for cybercrime investigation and analysis process," Prof. Afoakwah stressed.

The Dean of GTUC Business School, Prof. George Appiagyei Ampong, indicated that the collaboration between GTUC was to bridge the gap between theory and practice in accounting practices.

He then urged accountants and the graduands to keep to high ethical standards.

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Julie Essiam, in his remarks by Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Edward Appiah, underlined that forensic accounting had become necessary to combat corruption.

She lauded CITFLA for the programme to develop more forensic accountants for the country.

The Head of Analysis at the Financial Intelligence (FIC) Centre, Seth Nana Amoah, who was the guest speaker, also urged accountants to report suspicious transactions to the FIC.

He also said it behooved accountants to report transactions related to money to the FIC, adding that it was not only banks which were obligated to report suspicious transactions to FIC, but accountants too.