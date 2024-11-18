Ghana: Supporting NCDS Centre of Excellence - the Right Move

editorial

During the inaugural graduation ceremony for 19 participants of Course 1 at the National College for Defence Studies (NCDS) in Accra on Saturday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated the government's dedication to equipping the college with essential resources to bolster the strategic leadership capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and to elevate it to a center of excellence.

"The creation of this college transcends mere administrative action; it is a visionary initiative driven by our imperative for self-sufficiency in cultivating military and civilian leaders who are well-versed in both the global security environment and our national security objectives," stated President Akufo-Addo.

The President expressed his belief that with adequate support, the nation would gain greater control over its defense and security education, ultimately leading to a reduction in the financial burden associated with training security personnel abroad.

Founded in May 2023, the NCDS aims to provide strategic training for senior military officers at the rank of colonel or its equivalent, as well as for relevant national agencies of similar status.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the establishment of this college is not merely an administrative initiative but a proactive measure aligned with the country's need for self-reliance in developing leaders who comprehend both the global security landscape and national security priorities.

The President acknowledged that while many of our most capable personnel have historically received their education overseas, returning with valuable knowledge and skills, the associated financial costs have posed a challenge that can be mitigated through the necessary support for the newly established National College of Defence Studies.

In the contemporary and intricate global security environment, effective strategic defense planning and leadership are essential for ensuring national stability and prosperity.

The NDCS will be instrumental in cultivating these critical competencies, thereby establishing itself as a fundamental element of Ghana's national security framework.

The Ghanaian Times firmly believes that the influence of the NCDS transcends the defense sector, playing a significant role in the broader development and stability of the nation.

As Ghana continues to address the challenges posed by global security dynamics, the NDCS is an invaluable resource that promotes strategic thought, leadership, and collaboration.

Consequently, The Ghanaian Times advocates increased financial support to bolster research and capacity-building efforts, as well as enhanced partnerships with international entities to facilitate knowledge exchange.

It is imperative to acknowledge the significance of the NCDS in protecting our nation's security and prosperity. By endorsing this esteemed institution, we are making an investment in Ghana's future, paving the way for a safer, more stable, and prosperous tomorrow.

We congratulate the first grandaunts of the college and wish the centre a prosperous future.