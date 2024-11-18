Ghana: Hearts Pip Karela, Nations FC Upset Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak pulled a 1-0 victory over struggling Karela United in their match day 11 Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, yesterday to climb to the top four zone.

Hamza Issah scored what handed the Phobians their third consecutive victory in the championship.

It left Karela United rooted at the bottom of the table and need a swift action to vacate that spot.

The Phobians seem to have found their mojo, registering three wins in succession to instill calm in the club.

Though playing away, they enjoyed greater dominance and created a few decent opportunities to add to the lone goal but failed to find the back of the net.

However, Asante Kotoko swallowed their fourth consecutive defeat after losing 2-0 to Nations FC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have undergone a torrid time after enjoying an impressive start. Surprisingly, things have deteriorated so fast that they undergone a losing streak of three match against Legon Cities, Heart of Lions and Bechem United.

The ambition, therefore, was to end that run with a win against their local rivals, but that was not to be as the GPL youngsters dominated them and outscored them.

After over 30 minutes of hot exchanges, Nafiu Sulemana registered the first goal for the visitors in the 31st minute.

Faisal Charwetey, also capitalised on a blunder by goalkeeper Mohamed Camara to net the second goal for Nations FC to move to the top after other contenders failed to produce the results.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities came back from a goal down to beat visiting Basake Holy Stars 2-1 in an entertaining match day 11 Ghana Premier League game at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, yesterday, reports RAYMOND ACKUMEY.

The Royals fell behind to a 15th-minute penalty converted by Prince Opoku after Mohammed Alidu fouled Sylvester Simba.

But skipper of Legon Cities, Frank Akoto, brought his side on level terms with a header from a corner kick by Joseph Amoah on the 32nd-minute mark.

Cities pressured for more goals and six minutes after the equaliser, Kojo Gyasi blasted home the second goal from close range.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC were held 1-1 at home by Aduana FC in the Bono derby on Sunday while Accra Lions dropped points at home as their struggles continue in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Nsoatreman shot into the lead in the 22nd minute after Anokye Morrison slotted home the opener

before Abdul Latif Bamba pulled parity in the 40th minute for the visitors.

Both sides had chances during a balanced game at the Nana Kronmansah Park as the two teams shared the spoils, and tied on 12 points each.