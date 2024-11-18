Ghana: NPP Condemns Verbal Attacks On Former President Kufuor

18 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned recent verbal attacks on former President John Agyekum Kufuor by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes in response to a viral video featuring Dela Edem, a member of the NDC's National Communications Team and an aide to former President John Mahama, making derogatory comments about Kufuor.

In a statement issued in Accra on Saturday, the NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, expressed outrage over the remarks.

He described them as "despicable, shameful, and disgraceful," highlighting the unacceptability of such attacks on a respected statesman.

He pointed out that during an appearance on TV XYZ, Dela Edem made offensive statements, claiming that "President Kufuor is evil, and that's why he is in a wheelchair and has been cursed to remain in a wheelchair."

"The NPP considers these comments to be a baseless and unprovoked attack on the former President," he said.

The party has also criticised the NDC's flagbearer, John Mahama, for his silence on the matter.

According to him, the party was of the view that as a leader, Mr Mahama should demonstrate accountability by taking disciplinary action against his aide, Dela Edem, for the disrespectful comments.

Furthermore, the NPP has urged Mr Mahama to publicly distance himself from the derogatory statements and issue an apology to former President Kufuor.

