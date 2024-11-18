Nigeria: How Calves, Day-Old Chicks, Kids, Lambs Can Help Livestock Dev. Minister to Succeed - Prof Njoku

A FORMER Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, who doubles as a member of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms, PCLR, has tasked the new Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar, to take pragmatic actions and make policies to galvanize the sector.

Speaking exclusively with Sunday Vanguard on his expectations from the Mukhtar-led Ministry of Livestock Development, Njoku said the Minister should address protracted contentions in the sector, especially now there is hunger in the land, and boost food security under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"The Minister must be himself. He must recognize from day one the contention between the two professional bodies who (must) work on the same animals, and so should collaborate in promoting a flourishing livestock industry", he said.

"The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development must recognize the two towering professional bodies in the Ministry.

"The history of their relationship has not been good. A veterinarian is already appointed Perm Secretary of the Ministry.

"The animal scientists are going to be watching every move by her to ensure that what happened in the erstwhile Federal Livestock Development, FLD, does not repeat.

"So the Minister must have strong animal science advisers to put him on the course to sustainable success.

"The Minister must also recognize that the recent whirlwind that raised the stature of livestock sector was the coming on board of the Nigerian Institute of animal science in 2007, which professionalised animal science, achieved the establishment of Federal Department of Animal Husbandry Services, FDAHS, from the veterinary-controlled Federal Department of Livestock and Pest Control Services, FDL&PCS, in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

"The creation of FDAHS pushed for the approval of the World Bank Project - Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support, LPRES, Project.

"Animal scientists also started the push for a separate Ministry for Livestock Development (in fact in 2006 by Animal Science Association of Nigeria, ASAN.

"So the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development must bring on the two parties and ask them to 'destroy' their swords and bring forth their energies to solve the seemingly intractable herders-farmer conflict and the attendant security related consequences for the overall good of the industry and our nation.

"I am glad he is a livestock farmer and so he knows the needs for prompt reaction in, and sensitivity/importance of the industry.

"Effectively reforming the industry will reduce insecurity, provide more meat, for good health, more wealth, more good jobs, and welfare of our people.

"Prioritize the small and middle scale farmers. "Success with them will mean more impact on more Nigerian households.

"Set the environment for the private sector to flourish - when they see good opportunities, they will invest.

"I welcome our Minister to the new Ministry, and wish him resounding success in his tenure.

"He must know that the President and the whole nation expect him to be a miracle worker but, he must be focused, systematic and consultative, and with God guiding him, he will succeed.

Focus more on human resources development for greater achievement

"Staff the Ministry very sensitively; hold retreats and seminars for staff; organise needs assessment of the major groups in the livestock sector; hold meeting with the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, NIAS, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, VCN, National Animal Production Research Institute, NAPRI, National Veterinary Research Institute, NVRI, and also Deans (zonal) of Vet Faculties and Heads (zonal) of Animal Science Faculties/Departments to emphasize the need for more intensive research for better quality livestock, more adherence to regulatory standards and to seek their support. "Use this as an opportunity to emphasize research in value chains (later other areas will follow in regard to national research priorities in the livestock sector; new research Institutes, and others).

Stakeholders' meetings

"The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development should hold separate meetings with the key stakeholder groups (animal scientists, veterinarians, Miyeti Allah, poultry group, processors, and others.

"In these meetings, the Minister must appreciate that the two main problems of the different groups are feed and finance.

"But what are their expectations of the Ministry. There are of course many other problems. The Minister may set up task forces to dissect the proposals of the different groups and suggest solutions for the problems of the different groups.

"After some of the meetings, the Honourable Minister of Livestock of Livestock Development should visit some farms to show he will be practical/emphasize hands-on in his approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prioritize provision of feed and water

"Pastoralists' main challenges are feed and water. Can the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development plan a palliative programme by mass collection of crop residues, cassava peels, cotton cakes, by-products of malting and grain milling companies to offer to the group at subsidized costs?

"In addition, can the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development identify in states, places with high collection of cattle and provide immediate source of water, which can eventually be part of Livestock Service Centres.

"Feed and fodder production stimulate private sector interest. Study the grain situation in the country this year.

"Put together a team to design and promote fodder including silage production nationwide; Demo Kalla can effectively lead this.

"Initiate a plan for the take-off of the Ministry by mass distribution of calves, day-old chicks, kids, lambs, plus some feed. "Attract the private sector to go into livestock fattening for quick production of more meat in the next few months.

"Plan establishment of hatcheries and feed mills in each zone to reduce monopoly and bring down costs".