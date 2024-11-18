Nigeria: Ondo Election Results - Again, INEC Shifts Collation of Results to Noon

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has shifted the collation of results for the Ondo State governorship election from 5am to noon.

The Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, had earlier announced that collation of the remaining five council areas will resume by 5 a.m. (Sunday), but later said it commences by noon.

Prof Akinwunmi is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja.

Akinwunmi, who announced the recess, said it is to give room for the arrival of results from the remaining council areas.

He said: "We have five more local governments but we are going to take our recess now until 5am to receive some receive from Akure North, Okitipupa and Odigbo, then Ilaje and Eseodo. We resume 5am for these local governments."

According to results from 13 of the 18 local government areas announced so far by INEC, Aiyedatiwa has polled 259,851 votes ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Agboola Ajayi, who scored 81,031 votes.