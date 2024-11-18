Nigeria: Ondo Election - Aiyedatiwa Leads in 15 Councils Announced, 3 More Councils to Be Announced

*INEC postpones collation to 12 noon*... uploads over 92% of results

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress is leading in all the 15 local governments so far declared by INEC.

He won the two local government announced when collation began at 5 a.m. The are Akure North and Okitipupa.

Akure North

APC - 14451

PDP - 5787

Registered Voters - 87293

Accredited Voters - 21608

Total Valid Votes - 20942

Rejected Votes - 648

Total Votes Cast - 21590

Okitipupa

AAPC - 26,811

PDP - 10,233

Total Registered Voters - 126,021

Valid Votes - 37,597

Rejected Votes - 858

Accredited voters - 38,814

Total Votes cast - 38,455

Collation postponed

After the announcement of the two local government area, the collation was adjourned till 12 noon, today.

The remaining local government areas yet to be announced are Ese Odo, Ilaje and Odigbo

Earlier...

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, said that the collation of the remaining five council areas will resume by 5 am today (Sunday).

Prof Akinwunmi, who announced the recess, said it is to allow for the arrival of results from the remaining local governments.

According to him "We have five more local governments but we are going to take our recess now until 5 am to receive some receive from Akure North, Okitipupa and Odigbo, then Ilaje and Eseodo. We resume 5 am for these local governments,"

Meanwhile, suspected thugs reportedly fired gunshots sporadically at Ofosu in ldanre Local Government Area to scare voters.

Sources said the thugs stormed the village early, yesterday, before the commencement of the election, firing gunshots.

The incident, it was learnt, caused panic, forcing people to stay indoors to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

A community leader, who spoke to newsmen, said: "We don't know who they were but they were firing gunshots into the air in some parts of the village since morning. Ofosu is an Ondo village close to Benin in Edo State. There is no casualty, but people in the village are staying indoors."

APC sent thugs to Idanre --Akingbaso

Reacting to the incident, deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Festus Akingbaso, expressed concerns over the alleged infiltration of some villages in Idanre by hoodlums.

Akingbaso, who spoke shortly after casting his vote at Imikan Ward 02, Unit 008, Idanre, commended INEC for the timely arrival of voting materials.

He, however, alleged: "Information reaching me is that the majority of the villages are filled with thugs allegedly brought in by the APC.

"At the moment, all the villages are occupied with thugs. Villages like Ofosu, Omifunfun and Ala are occupied.

"There is a place called Igbepo where suspected thugs are in their numbers in Idanre Local Government Area.

"An incident happened in Ofosun where suspected thugs broke into the house of a party member to prevent him from voting. We were informed that there were plans not to allow people in the villages to vote. I have reported the matter to the DPO and DSS."

APC reacts

Reacting, Ondo APC spokesperson, Mr Steve Otaloro, absolved his party of involvement in any crime and demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Otaloro said: "I am in APC situation room right now. The person you mentioned is the deputy governorship candidate to Agboola Ajayi of the PDP. And if you recall PDP had a press conference two days ago alleging that the kind of violence that happened in that place was by APC."

When contacted, Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the incident had not been reported to the state police command.

DSS nabs suspected vote trader

However, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, arrested a suspected vote trader with bags of money.

The suspect was arrested with bags of money at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007 outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure, Ondo State.

He was apprehended with two bags of money meant to induce voters.

Speaking on the matter, a former lawmaker, who represented Akoko North East Local Government in the state House of Assembly, Mr Rasheed Olalekan, confirmed that there was vote buying.

Olalekan, who spoke at Ward 01, unit 10, Ikare-Akoko, said: "There was no case of snatching of ballot boxes like we used to experience in previous elections. They were buying votes for N15,000 per vote and you know PDP doesn't have such money. PDP can't even offer N2,000."

On the conduct of the election, he said:"The turnout was impressive."

No fewer than 30 military checkpoints were mounted from Akure to Oke- Agbe, in Akoko North West area of the state.

Also, in Ondo Central Senatorial District, security agencies including the Army, police and NSCDC mounted rock blocks to frisk commuters plying areas.

Some travellers coming into Ondo State through Ile-Oluji-Oke-Igbo and Boluwaduro areas were prevented from gaining entry.

Exercise peaceful

Although the exercise was peaceful and orderly in some areas, vote trading was openly done by the major parties.

The large turnout of voters in the Northern senatorial districts was a sequel to the cash inducements given to them by the party's agents.

However, reports from both the central and southern senatorial districts showed that the turnout of voters was low.

Voters were given between N25,000 and N30,000 each with party leaders storming polling units with cash to induce voters.

INEC officials arrived early with voting materials while BVAS worked perfected in many of the polling units visited in the four council areas in Akoko, Owo, Akure South, Idanre and Ondo West council areas.

Journalists were delayed for hours by some military personnel, who insisted that they needed orders from above before allowing them passage despite showing them the INEC accreditation.

l'm satisfied -- Aiyedatiwa

Commenting on the exercise, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the APC, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area at 8:50 a.m, expressed optimism about the seamless conduct of the process.

The governor commended the organisation and efficiency at polling stations, noting that the process was both orderly and transparent.

Aiyedatiwa said: "Election was encouraging to see the exercise going smoothly here. I am hopeful that this is reflective of the experience across the state."

He commended security agencies for their effective handling of potential threats during the exercise, stating that Ondo State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He said:"We have consistently conducted peaceful elections over the years, and I am confident this one will be no different."

The governor also commended INEC, expressing confidence in the transparency of the process.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the timely arrival of officials at his polling unit, but he stated he could not confirm the situation in other locations.

Poll was peaceful --Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

On his part, Interior Minister, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, lauded INEC for conducting a peaceful and credible governorship election in Ondo State.

Tunji- Ojo told newsmen after casting his vote at Ward 03, unit 17 Court Hall/Igafo/Araoye in Akoko North West council area of the state.

He also commended INEC officials for arriving early for the exercise.

He said: "INEC has been fantastic so far. I got calls as early as 7am that they were already in the polling unit. The preparedness seems to be top-notch.

"Akoko North-West is never a troublesome place. In the 2023 elections, there was no cancellation of any polling unit. In the 2024 by-election, there was none; in 2019, there was none.

"We are peaceful people. We believe in democratic tenets. We allow people to come and cast their votes. We allow people to decide."

Rep Ehindero lauds INEC

Also, the lawmaker representing Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency, Mr lfe Ehindero, expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the voting process.

Ehindero commended INEC for ensuring a smooth and transparent election after casting his vote at Oyin/Oge Ward 4, Unit 2, Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency.

He expressed confidence in the APC and its candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to deliver impactful leadership and sustained development for the state.

He said:"We are here to build a better future for our people. I am optimistic about the choice Ondo State is making today. I encourage everyone to remain peaceful, cooperative, and vigilant throughout the process."

Ajayi expresses disappointment

But PDP candidate, Ajayi, expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

Ajayi spoke after voting at his Apoi Ward 11, Unit 004 at RCM Idumado Quarters Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

He said: "The system has been compromised. Sadly, INEC can't conduct elections well in one state. BVAS isn't working, it took about 10 minutes to capture me.

"I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC and the REC, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola and we've said this several times that the woman can't be fair.

"I have had a series of complaints from across the state, people are complaining about vote buying. It is a very shameful exercise."

PSC Records Incidents of Vote-Buying

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Saturday that it's monitors recorded some instances of vote buying at some polling centres during the Ondo State governorship election.

Recall that the PSC deployed staff to monitor the conduct of police officers in line with its constitutional mandate of checking and ensuring there was no Police misconduct during elections.

A statement by PSC issued by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani however lamented that vote buying reared it's ugly head at the Ondo election.

He said "There were, however, reports of pockets of vote buying in some voting centres, which have become a recurring issue in elections in the country"

While commending security personnel deployed for the election in the state, he said, The PSC expressed its satisfaction with the performance of the security personnel who policed the Ondo State governorship election held today !Saturday.

"The Commission staff monitors reported that the security officers, particularly the police, arrived at voting centres on time and fulfilled their constitutional responsibility of securing the election space.

"The Commission monitors noted that the police officers were polite and civil but firm in the conduct of their electoral duties.

"DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force CID and who oversaw the security management of the election, ensured a seamless deployment of security personnel, with Commissioners of Police in charge of all the Local Government Areas.

"He was assisted by other senior police officers, including the AIG Zone 7, AIG Benneth Igwe, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abayomi Oladipo Peter, and Olatunji Disu, CP of the Federal Capital Territory.

"PSC monitors reported that the election security was generally credible and above average and has received commendation from the Civil Society Situation Room.

"Members of the Situation Room also commended the Commission for its proactive oversight of police conduct during elections."

Speaking on the conduct of the election, two observer groups, Yiaga Africa and CDD-EAC, in their preliminary reports decried vote-trading.

Yiaga Africa said it deployed 300 stationary observers to 300 polling units across the 18 LGAs, noting that there was widespread vote-buying.

In its preliminary report, Messrs Ezenwa Nwagwu and Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes for Yiaga Africa, said the election began "calmly and orderly, demonstrating citizens' interest in participating peacefully."

It, however, commended operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) for "apprehending an individual allegedly involved in vote trading at the St. Stephen Polling Unit in Ward 4, Akure."

The report reads: "As Yiaga Africa reported in its pre-election statement, the lead-up to the elections was relatively peaceful. On election day, the process began calmly and orderly, demonstrating citizens' interest in participating peacefully.

"Yiaga Africa observed widespread occurrence of vote buying across several polling units, which is becoming a permanent feature of our electoral process. We strongly condemn this practice, as it contributes to electoral corruption and political inequality."

Observers

On its part, the CDD Election Analysis Centre, CDD-EAC said the election was fraught with irregularities such as voter inducement in some council areas.

In a statement by its Lead, CDD-EAC Observation Mission Ondo, and Director, CDD-West Africa, Professor Victor Adetula and Dr Dauda Garuba, they lamented that vote trading was prevalent in some areas like Okitipupa and Odigbo council areas.

The group said: "CDD-EAC notes a lot of instances of vote buying In Okitipupa LGA, Ward 09, Unit 003 (Irowa, Ilutitun 3), voters were solicited for their votes, with APC allegedly offering N10,000 per voter and PDP N3,000. In Odigbo LGA, Ward 01, Unit 001 (Oja Baale, Agbabu), reports of vote-buying were noted, with APC allegedly offering N10,000 and PDP N3,000 per voter."