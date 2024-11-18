Nigeria: Tantita Optimistic of 2m BPD

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria limited, TSSNL, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will hit two million barrels of oil production per day before the end of 2024.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Public communications, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Ekpemupolo said the machinery to achieve the target had been put in place.

His words: "This milestone, as you know, was achieved in collaboration with NNPCL, security forces and of course, Tantita, which has been at the forefront of oil pipelines protection in the Niger Delta. We are determined to take it to 2m bpd before the year runs out as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the needed machinery has been put in place to ensure that the target is achieved. No effort will be spared to ensure that the economy of Nigeria is galvanised.

"This will lead to a boost in government's revenue, thereby making more funds available for the President and his team to run the country effectively. I am assuring you that we are not going to rest on our oars until the target is achieved and even exceeded. New technologies were being deployed to monitor the facilities with a view to ensuring that there won't be any disruption and that the theft of Nigeria's commonwealth is halted. So the 1.8mbpd that it has got to, certainly by the end of the year, by God's grace, we will work to get it to 2mbpd and even exceed. We are working towards that."