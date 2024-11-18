Nigeria: N10bn Gratuity As Otu's Promise Made and Kept for Retired Workers

As it is with Nigerian politicians; and in the realm of governance, it is common place to promise in poetry and deliver in prose. Promises are often mere rhetorics, lost in the labyrinth of political discourse. However, the recent actions of the Cross River State governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu mark a radical departure from what has long been a norm. Put in context, they stand as a testament to the power of sincerity and commitment in leadership.

With the release of ten billion naira and the commencement of payment of backlogs of gratuities owed to retired civil servants, Governor Otu has not only honoured his promise, keeping fidelity to his word but also exemplified the virtues of accountability, transparency, and diligence in governance.The administration of Governor Otu inherited a humongous backlogs of unpaid gratuities, dating back to 2014--a situation that had left many retired civil and public servants in a precarious financial position.

These retirees, who invested their lives in the service of the state, often found themselves grappling with the grim and harsh realities of unpaid benefits that had been promised to them over the years. The refusal by previous administrations to discharge the obligation not only undermined the dignity of the retirees but also raised questions about the commitment of administrations after administrations to the welfare of their citizens. Enter Governor Otu, whose resolve to rectify this injustice has been both refreshing and commendable.

The decision to release ten billion naira for the payment of these outstanding gratuities is a monumental step towards restoring faith in governance. It reflects a deep understanding of the struggles faced by retired civil servants who, after years of dedicated service, should not be left to fend for themselves in their twilight years. The governor's actions send a clear message: the welfare of retirees is a priority, and their contributions to the state's development are recognized and valued.

Furthermore, the transparency with which this initiative has been handled is noteworthy. Earlier, Governor Otu had set up a committee to oversee the payment process, comprising members of the State and Local Government Pension Unions. The involvement of stakeholders in the decision-making process ensures that the payment modalities are not only fair but also efficient. By engaging with representatives of the retirees, Governor Otu demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, fostering trust between the government and the citizens it serves.

One of the significant challenges faced by previous administrations in addressing the backlog of gratuities was the presence of ghost pensioners--individuals who, for various reasons, were fraudulently receiving pension payments. Governor Otu's administration undertook a rigorous audit and verification exercise, which successfully identified and expunged over 2,000 ghost pensioners from both state and local government payrolls. This meticulous approach not only safeguards the integrity of the pension system but also ensures that the funds allocated for gratuities reach the rightful beneficiaries.

By prioritizing the verification process, Governor Otu demonstrated a commitment to good governance. It is essential for any administration to ensure that public funds are utilized effectively and that those who have served the state receive what is rightfully theirs. The governor's diligence in this regard reflects a broader vision for a transparent and accountable government, setting a precedent for future administrations.

The decision of Governor Otu to pay backlogs outstanding gratuities has far-reaching implications for governance in the state. Firstly, it instills confidence in the citizenry that their leaders are responsive to their needs. When citizens see their government taking concrete actions to fulfill promises, it fosters a sense of trust and loyalty towards public institutions. This is crucial in a time when many citizens feel disillusioned with the political landscape.

Additionally, the governor's proactive measures in addressing the backlog of gratuities can serve as a model for other states facing similar challenges. In a nation where the payment of pensions and gratuities often becomes entangled in bureaucratic red tape, Governor Otu's gesture showcases the effectiveness of a well-structured plan that prioritizes the needs of retirees.

This could potentially lead to a ripple effect, inspiring other governors to adopt similar strategies to enhance the welfare of their retired workers.

As the payment of gratuities commences, the governor's actions signal the beginning of a new chapter for the retired civil servants of the state. It is not merely about the financial compensation but also about restoring dignity and respect to those who have served the state selflessly. For many retirees, the payment of gratuities means the difference between a life of uncertainty and one where they can enjoy their hard-earned retirement years with a sense of security.

Moreover, the gesture emphasizes the importance of a sustainable pension system that safeguards the interests of all workers. By addressing the issues of ghost pensioners and ensuring that payments are made to genuine retirees, Governor Otu has laid the groundwork for a more robust and equitable pension system in Cross River State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Instructively, Governor Otu's payment of ten billion naira as outstanding gratuities to retired workers is a significant achievement that deserves commendation. His commitment to fulfilling promises, ensuring transparency, and safeguarding the welfare of retirees reflects a leadership style that prioritizes the needs of the citizens. This initiative not only addresses the immediate financial concerns of retirees but also helps to restore faith in the government as a whole.

By matching words with action with the commencement of the payment of several years of unpaid gratuities to retirees of the state's workforce, the governor has not only fulfilled his promise but has also contributed immensely to building a legacy of good governance that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens. Governor Otu's actions serve not only as a beacon of hope for retirees, also as a stark reminder that, with committed and focused leadership, positive change is not only possible but achievable.

·Obogo is Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on Media and Publicity.