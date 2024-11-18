Nigeria: The 'Sheriff' in Delta - A Scorecard of Excellence

I have severally reiterated and reposited the fact that; "When a good name play the good game, it will definitely win him or her a fame". The marriage between name and fame is so perfect that one cannot exist without the other.

Infact they are like the siamese twins whose joint existence cannot be twisted or thwarted but can be attested.

This synopsis has so much to do with the emphasis and analysis that forms the bricks in the build up of every particle of this article from a realistic and unapologetic spectacle.

All-over the world, 'Sheriffs' are known for their active and effective administrative and adjudicative roles in cities, districts, states and countries, doing well for governance to sell, mouths to tell, excellence to dwell and results to ring the bell.

For the first time in history, Nigeria as a country is fortunate to have one and for recording and reckoning purposes, Delta State happens to be the place with that uncommon grace for the historic race.

The Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, is the reason for this smile across the nile, as we open up the file of his stewardship that is devoid of any vile.

He has been in active politics for sometime now, leaving behind the footprints of decency, consistency, transparency and efficiency wherever his feet dotted as far as political involvements and commitments are concerned.

From the 'Ward' to the 'Local Government Council' and to the 'State Assembly' and now to the Government House, as the 'Chief Executive Officer' of Delta State, the political superstar who is nicknamed 'Ukodo' has been creating, developing and delivering meaningful, uncommon and fruitful political recipes, reforms and results that have brought about enhanced, entrenched and established democratic dividends across Delta State.

Under Oborevwori's watch, the state government have embarked and is further embarking on diverse developmental and institutionalized initiatives with projects and policies that are crafted and casted with significance and relevance.

As young as it is, the one year and six months old Sheriff Oborevwori's administration in Delta State, have displayed exceptional excellence in leadership and displaced exhaustive excuses for not championing and channelling campaign promises to the path of fruitfulness and fulfillment.

The M.O.R.E. Agenda mantra is the 'masterkey' that have unlocked several potentials and prospects and have even done 'more' in the implementation and impartation of good governance in confidence and consistence with the yearnings and cravings of every Deltan across the world.

The M.O.R.E. Agenda, is currently rated the most popular administrative acronym across the country because of its spectacular possession of the characteristics of commitment and complement, in feminity and masculinity (words and deeds).

It is interpreted as MEANINGFUL DEVELOPMENT, OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL, REALISTIC REFORMS AND ENHANCED PEACE AND SECURITY and as a matter of fact, the rate of execution have so far surpassed the degree of declaration and proclamation, just like the popular saying; "action speaks louder than words".

Currently, Delta residents are witnessing and testifying to the grandiose and gargantuan infrastructural influences and inferences in terms of road constructions and rehabilitations, engineering of endearing bridges and crafting of flamboyant flyovers strategically and systematically within the state.

The icing on the cake happens to be the fact that Governor Oborevwori dedicates, donates and devotes so much attention to state projects and programs, thereby subjecting them to sensitive scrutinies and sufficient supervisions.

This is the reason why the various and numerous projects of the state under Oborevwori's watch, are coming out as the finest, fittest and fastest.

As a man of excellence, whose believe in education for transformation and reformation is confirmable and commendable, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has invested so much in that sector with sentiment, sanity and sanctity.

The 18 months old administration have already established some institutions, as well as renovated, reconstructed and rejuvenated several structures and sections of most schools across the state.

The massive recruitment of teachers, the prioritized and prompt payment of bursary to indigent students as well as the gracious grants of sustainable scholarships and supports to both the privileged and underprivileged students from Delta State are the testimonials and credentials for this powerful administrative scorecard in that regard.

Healthwise, the Oborevwori's government is wise enough to create wise policies and set up wise projects for advance healthcare delivery for residents of Delta State.

Several health institutions have been established, refurbished and furnished with the necessary elementary and secondary medical equipments and facilities to render the basics and additional services of health care delivery.

Complementarily, the government have so far injected huge amount of money to aid medical treatment bills that are aimed at subsidizing healthcare delivery for the citizens and residents of the state, via Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

Oborevwori firmly believes that the development of human capital will enhance maximum and premium social and economic development that will flow in to water and nourish the pastural and peripheral strength of the state.

In view of this, his government has so far covered a reasonable distance in the quest to achieving standard and systemized youth-attributed investment policies and programs for attainable and sustainable investment, vis-a-vis wealth and actualization creation.

Since being in charge of Delta State, Oborevwori, have so far deeply, decently and dependably involved the youth in governance and economic relevance via political appointments, service engagements and social empowerments.

Consequently, the state's sponsorship and mentorship of the youth in craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, apprenticeship and digital distributorship have motivated and mobilized a strong relationship between the government and the great minded youths of Delta state.

The achievement of this milestone is made possible and feasible via selected successive and successful initiatives that are tactically ticketed and targeted at draining the stagnated and saturated 'waters' of poverty, as well as establishing and empowering the youths and women, like the MORE Scheme, Delta State Community Action For Resilience and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) and some MSME initiated programs.

Governor Oborevwori himself orally declared it that his government will never allow Deltans to suffer. His compassion, concession and consideration for the people that gave him their mandate is stronger than any other personal or political interest and this status quo made him vow to never treat the welfare of the citizens of Delta State with levity.

According to him; " I am committed to building a Delta State that works for all. Through innovative programs and policies, we are promoting socio-economic development, improving healthcare delivery, and empowering youth and women. These initiatives are just the beginning, and I am excited about what we can achieve together. I envision a Delta State where everyone can thrive and have access to sustainable, inclusive development.

By working together and leveraging the strength of our people, I believe we can achieve this vision.

In life, you never know how fast you can run until you are called upon. In the race of life, better is never good enough. As we walk the talk each day and strive for perfection the best will surely come."

The young administration of Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in Delta State have accelerated faster than her counterparts and contemporaries elsewhere in Nigeria.

The state have equally soared higher than others in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and tourism developments, which have impacted visibly, vitally, veritably and verifiably on the scorecard of the Governor, even within a very short period of his tenure;

Salaries, pensions and total emoluments are promptly paid and rewardingly regarded by the Oborevwori's administration and this remains the secret of the visible smiles on the faces of workers and retirees in the state that are becoming more contagiously and contentiously appealing.

With the implementation of 'M.O.R.E. Agenda', more progress, more purpose, more projection, and more prosperity have been registered and restored in the state.

Deltans, now and more than ever before are witnessing, seeing, perceiving and enjoying the goodies of good governance in the areas of ; Job Creation; High GDP & IGR Generation; Capital Inflow; Export of raw and processed agricultural products; Improved Economy of the State; Improved living condition; Environmental rejuvenation; Improved infrastructural facilities; Social stability and security of lives and properties; Improved educational and healthcare systems. Etc.

As a mark of reference with strong difference, the government of Oborevwori have so far not borrowed any fund, either internally or externally and this is a clear indication and confirmation of the administration's commitment for a tomorrow without sorrow for all Deltans.

Moreso, with the state fast becoming a construction hub via the sprouting and spreading of projects and more projects like the grasses of the Savannah, Delta have become the envy of all locations and destinations in Nigeria and beyond.

Just before midway into a 4-year term, Governor Oborevwori has performed beyond expectations, anticipations and projections in the eyes of every stakeholder and story teller within and outside the state.

The sheer audacity, mere capacity and rare sagacity of his leadership voyage is moving everywhere, seen by everyone and felt by everything that understands the rythm of governance.

Surely, there is a 'Sheriff' in Delta State doing wonders with his magic hands and performing miracles with the mildest touch.

An Igbo originated adage has it that; "When an 'Elder' performs a sacrifice, it will look perfect and appear as if the ritual items were handed directly to the spirits"

Now, are you still wondering why the man occupying Delta State Government House is referred to as "Elder" Sheriff Oborevwori?

As it is currently, the scenario is absolutely clear and understandable and there may be no need to enquire further.