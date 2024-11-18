Uganda: MP Nkunyingi Asks Govt to Apologise Over Kidnap of Egyptian Diplomat

The Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nkunyingi Muwada, has called on the government to address security gaps after the kidnap of an Egyptian diplomat in Kampala.

Muhammad Ali Abdul Amidu, a First Secretary at the Egyptian Embassy, was abducted on November 8, 2024, and rescued five days later, according to police.

"This development is concerning and exposes safety and security gaps not only for diplomats but for all persons living in Uganda, including citizens," Muwada stated.

The Shadow Minister extended his sympathies to the diplomat, his family, the Egyptian Embassy, and the wider diplomatic community.

He demanded that the Ugandan government issue a formal apology to Egypt and assure foreign missions of their safety.

"The government, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, must urgently provide a detailed explanation and renew security assurances to the diplomatic fraternity in Uganda," Muwada emphasised.

The incident has sparked wider concerns about the country's security. Muwada reiterated the opposition's commitment to peace and human rights while calling for stricter adherence to the rule of law.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Ali, 40, who served as the commercial First Secretary at the Egyptian Embassy, was last seen at Garden City before his disappearance.

"He lived in Kololo but didn't return home on November 8. Relatives reported him missing to Jinja Road Police after kidnappers demanded $40,000 in ransom," Owoyesigyire explained.

A joint operation by police and the army on November 13 led to Ali's rescue. During the operation, one female suspect was arrested, while a male suspect succumbed to injuries sustained during the raid.

"The victim was successfully rescued, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the kidnapping ring," Owoyesigyire added.

This incident has renewed calls for stronger measures to ensure the safety of diplomats and residents in Uganda.