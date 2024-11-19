Africa: Morocco Complete Perfect Campaign With Big Win Over Lesotho

Morocco wrapped up their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign in emphatic style with a 7-0 win over Lesotho, while Gabon edged the Central African Republic (CAR) 1-0 to solidify their second-place finish in Group B.

With both Morocco and Gabon already confirmed for next year's tournament, the final matchday offered a chance to conclude the group phase with a flourish.

Morocco Cruise to Flawless Campaign

Playing in front of a lively home crowd at the Stade d'Honneur d'Oujda, Morocco extended their perfect record in Group B to six wins from six matches.

The hosts overwhelmed Lesotho with a first-half blitz that saw them net five goals, including a brace from Brahim Díaz. Soufiane Rahimi added to the tally, converting a penalty just before halftime.

The second half saw the Atlas Lions maintain their intensity, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Ismael Saibari scoring to complete the rout.

Morocco ended the campaign with an incredible +24 goal difference, underlining their dominance.

Having conceded just two goals in the entire campaign, Morocco are among the tournament favorites as hosts of AFCON 2025.

Gabon Grind Out Win Against CAR

Manwhile, Gabon overcame the CAR 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium, thanks to a second-half penalty from Guélor Kanga.

The Panthers endured a nervy encounter, with the CAR pushing for their first win since Matchday 2. Despite the pressure, Gabon held firm, finishing with 10 points to secure second place in Group B.

The CAR, who had already been eliminated, extended their winless run to five games.

Their lone bright spot in the campaign was a victory over Lesotho earlier this year.

Group B Final Standings: