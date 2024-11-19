Nigeria: 'Chidinma Adetshina Is Shining Star, Nigeria's Pride' - Culture Minister

As first runner-up, Adetshina won a 100,000 cash prize, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York and a three-million-dollar diamond-encrusted crown.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, described Chidinma Adetshina's remarkable feat as a testament to her dedication, resilience and passion for excellence.

According to her, Ms Adetshina's accomplishment brings pride to Nigeria and inspires a generation of young women to strive for greatness.

The grand finale of the 2024 Miss Universe was held on Sunday at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Theilvig, edging out 124 contestants to win the crown.

The event witnessed an intriguing showdown between Nigeria and Denmark representatives as the two beauty queens poised to claim the crown, but Miss Denmark ultimately won the highly coveted crown.

Ms Adetshina, who finished second and was the highest-ranked African contestant, was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, making it the continent's highest placement in Miss Universe history.

"Chidinma's achievement is a shining example of the creative and innovative spirit that defines our nation, as she was focused and never gave up in her days of trial. We are proud to celebrate her success and tenacity and recognise her impact on the global stage.

"Her commitment to empowering women and girls through education and advocacy aligns with our ministry's vision for a vibrant and inclusive creative economy," she said.

Minister Musawa also commended the beauty queen for her exceptional representation of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

She said that Ms Adetshina's cultural performance at the event catalysed the promotion of tourism, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

"Chidinma is a shining star and Nigeria's pride. Nigerians are proud to celebrate her success and recognise the impact that she has made on the global stage."

Ms Musawa said, "As we celebrate Chidinma's success, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering creative talents, particularly women, to excel in their chosen fields."

Thank you, Nigeria

Ms Adetshina also thanked Nigerians for supporting her historic finish as first runner-up at the global competition.

In a recent Instagram post, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Adetshina appreciated Nigerians for giving her the opportunity and support she needed while the competition lasted.

In an emotional message, Ms Adetshina recalled how Nigerians supported her during her lowest point and how Africa, as a continent, taught her the power of unity in the pursuit of success.

She wrote: "To Nigeria: THANK YOU is not enough for all the support you've shown. You picked me up when I was at my lowest. I've never opened up, but I was ready to give up on my life, but you became my strength. On days I never wanted to fight, you gave me the strength to fight. I'm so grateful for everyone walking this journey with me."

The new Miss Universe Africa also saluted the continent, saying: "To Africa: thank you for showing your love and support. As much as I represent Nigeria, Africa fought for me, my voice; my story touched many and brought us together. This journey has taught me the power of unity. I want us to live in a society where we can all accept and celebrate one another. This is not the end but the beginning of my journey. Love Miss Universe 1st runner."

Background

NAN reports that Ms Adetshina made headlines earlier in the year when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant over controversies surrounding her nationality.

She was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent and a Mozambican mother who was accused of allegedly committing identity fraud in South Africa.

The Law student and model, who was raised in Cape Town, was a finalist in the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant but faced severe online harassment and bullying over her Nigerian roots.

Despite being born in South Africa and meeting all competition requirements, Ms Adetshina faced severe online harassment and bullying over her Nigerian roots. The attacks targeted her Nigerian heritage, with some questioning her eligibility to represent South Africa due to her Nigerian descent.

Ms Adetshina eventually announced her withdrawal from the competition, citing safety and the well-being of herself and her family members.

After withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant, impressed by her resilience and determination, the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation invited her to participate in the competition. This invitation was a turning point in Ms Adetshina's journey, giving her a second chance to pursue her dream of representing her country globally.

She represented Taraba and eventually won the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, which qualified her to represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.

As first runner-up, Ms Adetshina won a $100,000 cash prize, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York and a three-million-dollar diamond-encrusted crown.

She will also have connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.

