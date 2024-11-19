Nigeria/Rwanda: Nigeria Ends Afcon 2025 Qualifier With Disappointing Loss to Rwanda

The Super Eagles finished top of Group D with one loss on the final matchday in Uyo on Monday

The Super Eagles lost their first match of the 2025 Nations Cup qualifier on matchday 6. The much-changed Super Eagles team lost 1-2 to the Wasps of Rwanda, who finished third in Group D, level on points with Benin but with an inferior goal advantage.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen made seven changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Benin last Thursday in Cote d'Ivoire. The highlight of the first half was the horrific tackle by Bonheur Mugisha on Alhassan Yusuf.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had a shot blocked in the second minute, and Kelechi Iheanacho had his effort also blocked in the 10th minute. Afterward, the contest developed into a tetchy and physical affair.

Yusuf was brutally chopped down in the 27th minute, and he needed treatment on the pitch. Mugisha was shown a yellow card, which could have been red in any other match.

On the dot of halftime, Kelechi Iheanacho produced a shot that was saved. Some seconds later, the Sevilla man had another chance, which he skied.

Frank Onyeka and Samuel Chukwueze came on for Yusuf and Iheanacho at the beginning of the second half, but it was Rwanda who started the half on the front foot. They won a corner immediately after the restart.

Three minutes into the second half, Victor Boniface delivered a powerful header from a corner taken by Moses Simon, but Fiacre Ntwari made a crucial save.

Chukwueze produced a moment of magic in the 59th minute when he went past three Rwandan players before slotting past Dushimimana. There was a muted celebration from the AC Milan winger. A breakaway led by Onyeka ended but Ntwari gathered the ball at Chukwueze's feet and was subsequently injured.

After treatment, Ntwari was replaced by Clement Twizere.

Rwanda equalised in the 72nd minute when Ange Mutsinzi, left unmarked, headed past Maduka Okoye from a free kick delivered by Jojea Kwizera. Four minutes later, Innocent Nshuti capitalised on the Eagles' defensive lapse, finding space in the box to slot his shot beneath Okoye for Rwanda's second goal.

Victor Osimhen came on for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 77th minute as the Eagles chased an equaliser. Onyedika had a shot well fielded in the second minute of added time. Osimhen was whistled offside in the last moments of the encounter to end their AFCON 2025 qualification on a disappointing note.