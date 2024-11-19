Nigeria: NAF Destroys Bandit Kingpin's Residence, Arms Depot in Shiroro

18 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

NAF says Mallam Mr Saleh had imposed a reign of terror on vulnerable communities in Shiroro, attacking, abducting, and extorting the people

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed the arms depot of bandits and the residence of a suspected kingpin, Mallam Saleh, in Palele, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Olusola Akinboyewa, the director, public relations and information of NAF, disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday.

Mr Akinboyewa, an air commodore, said Mr Saleh's residence was destroyed in airstrikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA on 16 November.

He said Mr Saleh had imposed a reign of terror on vulnerable communities in Shiroro, attacking, abducting, and extorting the people.

"However, the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA had been tracking his movements, gathering crucial intel to dismantle his operations.

"As NAF aircraft swooped in, terrorists on motorcycles were spotted in the target area.

"With swift and precise action, the NAF assets unleashed devastating strikes, obliterating the weapons cache and dealing a crushing blow to the terrorists.

"A secondary explosion confirmed the destruction of the munitions, crippling Saleh's capabilities.

"This bold operation is part of the NAF's logistics strangulation strategy, aimed at decimating terrorist strongholds and restoring peace to the region.

"Collaborating with surface forces, the NAF will maintain dominance through constant patrols, situational awareness, and targeted interdictions.

"The impact of this mission will be significant, degrading the terrorists' operational capabilities and protecting innocent lives" he said.

