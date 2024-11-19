Nigeria: CBN Warns Against Fraudulent Contracts, Intervention Claims

18 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

"We wish to clarify that this is false. These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded."

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over fraudulent schemes and false claims of contract awards and special financial interventions purportedly linked to the apex bank.

In a statement signed by the bank's Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali, on Monday, the bank dismissed these claims as baseless and designed to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

Some fraudsters, according to the CBN, falsely claim to possess award letters for construction projects and other financial initiatives allegedly sponsored by the bank.

"We wish to clarify that this is false. These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded," the bank said.

The CBN stressed that, under the current management, it has discontinued direct funding of development interventions and special projects, a policy shift that aligns with its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability and fostering a sound financial system.

The bank also denied authorising any public notices for interventions on social media platforms or other news outlets. It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

"We, therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies. Please be guided accordingly," the statement said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.