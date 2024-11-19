Nigeria: AfCFTA - Shippers' Council, Maritime Lawyers Move to Tackle Non-Tariff Barriers

The Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) is ramping up efforts to engage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative, aimed to dismantle non-tariff barriers and streamline regulatory processes for more efficient and cost-effective cargo movement across African nations.

Speaking at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in Lagos, NSC Executive Secretary, Mr. Pius Ukeyima, emphasized the importance of collaboration in realizing AfCFTA's potential and fostering a truly integrated African market.

Represented by Bala Saleh, a Director at the Council, Ukeyima, in his keynaote address highlighted that the AfCFTA framework provides an unparalleled platform to boost intra-African trade and presents significant opportunities for the Nigerian maritime industry. He noted that it positions Nigeria as a regional trade hub by enabling seamless cross-border goods movement and access to larger markets.

He stated: "To maximize AfCFTA's benefits and other international frameworks, we must strengthen cross-border partnerships," Ukeyima said. "By collaborating with global maritime organizations, sharing expertise, and engaging in growth-oriented dialogues, the Council is ensuring Nigeria's leadership in the regional and global maritime communities."

Ukeyima also said that the Council's commitment to environmental sustainability, advocating for policies that promote eco-friendly practices in the maritime sector. He outlined key initiatives, including green policies in developing frameworks to reduce carbon emissions, adopt cleaner fuels, and protect marine ecosystems and innovation and Technology in modernizing ports and terminals with green technology to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Other commitments are Research and Development in supporting alternative fuels and green shipping practices to foster long-term economic growth. And capacity building in training local professionals in sustainable maritime operations to ensure Nigeria remains competitive as well Legal and Regulatory Alignment in working with partners like the NMLA to create policies that support a green maritime economy, aligned with international standards.

"Our role as Port Economic Regulator includes setting industry standards and driving practices that align with Nigeria's environmental commitments," Ukeyima said. "This aligns with our vision of creating a sustainable maritime sector that supports economic growth while championing environmental stewardship."