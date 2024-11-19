Nigeria: EU Calls for More Integrated Approach to Tackling SGBV Against Women, Girls

The European Union, EU, has called on all stakeholders, including the government - ministries, departments and agencies, private sector, civil society organisations, religious and traditional institutions, and all Nigerians to work together to tackle the menace of sexual and gender-based violence, SGBV, against women and girls across the country.

It noted that an integrated approach remains the key to a sustainable solution to accelerating progress towards ending violence against women and girls.

Zissimos Vergos, Deputy Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who made this known on Monday in Abuja, during the 10th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit, stated that gender-based violence is not a 'women's issue,' but an issue of all of society, hence, combating it requires the whole society approach.

He further stated that while prevention is key to breaking the vicious cycle that perpetuates violence, protection ensures safeguarding and the immediate wellbeing of survivors. "Speaking openly about gender-based violence still can be a huge risk for survivors. The EU supports the creation of an environment where women and children are not only encouraged, but also empowered to break the silence.

"The EU's commitment to addressing these issues, promoting gender equality, and strengthening support systems, underscores the determination to ensure that every survivor's voice is heard and respected."

Lauding the achievements of the Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) spread across the 22 states of the country, Vergos said, "We are all pleased to see so much progress since the launch of the first centre, back in 2013. Today, there are 47 Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across 22 states in Nigeria, with over 35,500 survivors assisted within this period. The centres provide free, immediate, and emergency medical and counselling services, as well as legal support."

Vergos, however, stated that despite the magnitude of the problem, and constant engagements, there are still very few facilities for the magnitude of Nigeria to help survivors, and advocate for their rights. "The number of cases of SGBV that are prosecuted are few, compared to the number of survivors.

"This not only demonstrates the importance and value of the centres, but also serves as a clear reminder that access to justice and care for survivors of SGBV must remain a top priority for us all," he said.

Vergos, therefore, called on the government to take ownership of the campaign against SGBV by allocating more funding and ensuring that sexual and gender-based violence at designated institutions have all that they require to address the needs of the people.

"We like to express the EU's appreciation to the Nigerian government represented by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Justice, for the strong partnership demonstrated. We will continue to work side-by-side, and always guided by Nigerian policies and under Nigerian leadership, moving towards a more gender-sensitive society.

"The EU remains committed to the course of the fight against SGBV, which remains one of the pillars for rebuilding humanity in the 21st century."

In her remarks, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, who was represented by Mrs. Friya Bulus, Director, Women Development, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, stressed that the SGBV campaign this year will afford the government, development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector the opportunity to accelerate progress towards ending violence against women and girls.

"The campaign this year is to ensure sustained advocacy, raise awareness about gender-based violence, despite previous efforts made, and mobilise more stakeholders to take action against gender-based violence, and to provide support services to gender-based survivors," she said.

Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who was represented by Bola Odugbesan (Esq.), Director, HAGF, explained that the persistence of SGBV in Nigeria remains one of the country's most stressful challenges requiring not just its attention but concerted action.

He said, "Over the past years, we have made significant strides in our response to SGBV. Let me be clear, these challenges, while significant, are not insurmountable. Based on our experiences and recommendations from our frontline staff, we are implementing several strategic interventions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we move forward, I call upon stakeholders, the government, agencies, civil society organisations, and development partners, to renew their commitment to this cause. The fight against SGBV requires not just institutional responses, but societal transformation, "he added.

Dr. Roba Sharamo, Director, Africa and West Asia Region, International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, added, "It is important to understand that as we try to promote democracy and good governance, we cannot do that in an environment that is hostile to more than half of the African population, which are women. It is, therefore, important that we look at the issues of SGBV.

"SGBV against women is not just a serious human rights issue and justice issue, the increasing number of boys and men who suffer from sexual and gender-based violence does not also diminish the focus on the same, "Sharamo said.