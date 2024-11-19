Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak - Sokoto Records 25 Deaths, 15 Hospitalize - Commissioner

Sokoto state has recorded 25 Deaths as a result of a Gastroenteritis outbreak otherwise known as Colera in 3 Council areas of the state.

The state commissioner of health Hajiya Asabe Balarabe disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in an interview.

She said currently the state is treating 15 Victims of the outbreak on active cases from Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware local government areas.

The 15 active cases according to the commissioner were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of the cholera outbreak.

The commissioner further disclosed that 1,160 people were said to have been affected by the outbreak and 25 of the Victims have already succumbed to the disease.

"The stated rescue teams are working in collaboration with the state government to manage and forestall further spread of the dreaded disease."

"The state government in its response to the outbreak direct immediate purchased and distribution of drugs free of charge to 18 local governments areas as intervention to curtail the continue spread of the disease.

The commissioner appreciated the turnout of women, especially pregnant women, seeking medical consultations and pregnancy tests at various health institutions in the state.

She highlighted challenges facing the health sector, including dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate resources, which have plagued the sector backward for the past eight years.

She expressed hope that Governor Ahmad Aliyu in his magnanimity see to the revitalization of the health sector in the state

" Patients often face numerous problems in public health institutions, such as atrocities, loud disturbances, lack of water, and power outages."

She commended the governor for recruiting 864 nurses and midwives to address the issues of shortage of manpower in public health facilities in the state.

Balarabe however stated that plans are in the pipeline to recruit more supporting staff to replace the dead and those who retired without replacement .

Our Correspondent in the state gathered that victims of the escalating cases of Cholera/Diarrhea outbreak were in Bazza and Gidadawa Community in Sokoto Metropolis where some died while others are still receiving medication at Primary Health Centres in Bazza and Kofar Rini clinic all in Waziri B Ward of Sokoto North LGA.