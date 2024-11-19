Nigeria: Obasanjo Not Ideal Leader to Emulate, Unfit to Speak On Good Governance - Presidency

The presidency, yesterday, told former President Olusegun Obasanjo he was not the ideal leader to follow on issues of governance.

The presidency was reacting to Obasanjo's recent criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a release signed by the presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency declared that Obasanjo lacked the moral rectitude to sermonise on ideal forms of governance.

It claimed that the eight years of Obasanjo's government, from 1999 to 2007, was a study in brazen illegality and glaring assault on the country's constitution.

The statement alleged that Obasanjo's eight years witnessed the illegal removal of four former governors that belonged to the same party with him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidency further emphasised that the Obasanjo government made poor economic decisions, which became a major liability for successive administrations, including that of the incumbent, Tinubu.

It accused the Obasanjo administration of organising a sham electoral process that became the worst since Nigeria's independence in 1960.

The presidency stated that it was the flawed election that produced Obasajo's successor, Alhaji Umar Yar'Adua. It advised the former president to use his remaining years pontificating on his missed opportunities as both military and civilian leader.

The presidency, in the release, titled, "Former President Obasanjo Was Not An Ideal Leader To Emulate," stated, "In a recent display of his characteristic self-importance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo once again took to the public stage to bestow his unsolicited wisdom on leadership and governance in Nigeria.

"From his lofty perch, he blamed those who served after his tenure for the nation's myriad challenges.

"Unfortunately, the former leader's habit of casting aspersions on every subsequent administration has devolved into a recurring pastime, overshadowing the expectation of an elder statesman to join a constructive dialogue on attaining national progress.

"In his latest critique of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he pejoratively called 'Baba Go Slow' and President Bola Tinubu, who he tagged 'Emilokan', Chief Obasanjo used the platform provided by Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University to unfurl his latest treatise on leadership and public morality.

"He also used the forum to write off Nigeria as a failing country. The irony of Chief Obasanjo using the platform that celebrates Achebe to sermonise on the ideals of good governance, statecraft, economic management, and corruption should be apparent to discerning minds.

"When he was alive, Chinua Achebe was a universally acclaimed moral, cultural and literary icon with scant regard for Obasanjo.

"It is on record that Professor Achebe rejected the third highest national honour bestowed on him by the Obasanjo-led administration in 2004 on the grounds of the prevalence of abuse of power, corruption, poor leadership, and, in particular, state-sponsored brigandage endorsed by Chief Obasanjo in Achebe's home state of Anambra.

"In Anambra, the former president actively supported the abduction of a sitting governor, Dr Chris Ngige, by non-state actors led by Chris Uba, a younger brother of Obasanjo's senior aide.

"In rejecting the 2004 national honour by the Obasanjo administration, Achebe declared: 'Nigeria's condition today under your watch is...too dangerous for silence. I must register my disappointment and protest by declining to accept the high honour awarded me in the 2004 honours list."'

The presidency alleged, "Brazen illegality and assault on the constitution of Nigeria reached a disturbing height under the leadership of Chief Obasanjo. During Obasanjo's era, the unconstitutional impeachment of four governors, who belonged to his party, occurred.

"The governors impeached by minority members of the Houses of Assembly were Joshua Dariye of Plateau, Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, and Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa.

"A man under whose watch all of these egregious infractions occurred should certainly not be the one to give any lecture on leadership and corruption. He should not be taken seriously, as he reeks of profound hypocrisy of the worst form."

The statement added, "Former President Obasanjo has continuously pumped himself up as the economic wizard of Nigeria. But a reality check showed he was nothing of such. He left unresolved many, if not all, of the problems of Nigeria, which he itemised in his lecture.

"He even recently admitted that his government made a mistake by not focusing on gas development, as the Tinubu administration does today. All oil and gas players know that Nigeria has more gas than oil.

"The only positive of the Obasanjo era was fiscal and monetary policy management buoyed by a consistent rise in crude oil prices throughout his eight-year tenure. This rise in crude oil prices started in 2000 and peaked in 2013, when it reached over 100 dollars per barrel before a decline in 2014, which set the oil-dependent economy downward.

"The current economic crisis the All Progressives Congress administrations have been battling since 2015 is the product of the poor choices in economic management made by Obasanjo and the two successors from his party."

The presidency flayed the ex-president's boasts regarding exit from Paris Club debts.

It stated, "Obasanjo prides his government on paying the $15 billion debt owed to the Paris Club. Still, it was not a wise decision as it was done when the country's critical economic infrastructure across sectors was in shambles.

"While oil receipts brought money into the country, Obasanjo failed to fix the deplorable federal roads or expand the national road network. He did not repair the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Lagos-Abeokuta road leading to his hometown in Abeokuta, the Otta-Idiroko road, and many others.

"His administration also should have paid more serious attention to universities and polytechnics. In a joint vote of no confidence in our tertiary institutions, Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar, sought to profit from their weaknesses by establishing their private universities."

The presidency alleged, "As a sitting president, Chief Obasanjo abused his office to advance personal interest against the spirit and letters of our constitution when he corralled leading businessmen, women and government contractors to donate billions of naira for his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Resorts in Abeokuta and his Bell University in Otta."

It claimed, "After wasting billions of naira on a failed third-term project in 2007, Chief Obasanjo hurriedly organised a sham electoral process that would go down in history as the most fraudulent election held in Nigeria since 1960.

"The beneficiary of the sham election, Umaru Yar'adua, admitted that the election was seriously flawed and, as Justice Muhammed Uwais' panel recommended, worked towards electoral reforms.

"It is hypocrisy writ large when a man who presided over the worst election in Nigeria demands the sack of the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission."

The presidency also accused Obasanjo of ignoring security during his time in office.

It stated, "For eight years, the Obasanjo administration made no significant investment in security by modernising the armed forces. He did not redesign the national security architecture or change the military doctrine.

"The most critical investment in our armed forces, especially the military, since the administration of President Shehu Shagari in 1980 was made by the APC-led administration of President Buhari from 2015-2023.

"When President Buhari assumed office in 2015, the Air Force had fewer than three serviceable fighter jets, and the Navy barely had one serviceable vessel. Within eight years, President Buhari acquired over 40 new fighter jets of different capabilities, including 12 Tucano jets.

"He also acquired naval ships to strengthen the Navy. The APC administration of Buhari developed the air wings of the Army and Navy and changed the entire Armed Forces into one of the most potent fighting forces in the world.

"President Tinubu has continued to sustain the same support and funding to the military and other security agencies. It is the reason the country is winning in the multi-pronged fight against Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other perpetrators of violent crimes.

"In the last year, over 400 terror and bandit kingpins have been eliminated, and thousands of Nigerians have been freed from their abductors. The insecurity that engulfed Nigeria started under the Obasanjo administration with militancy and kidnapping of expatriate oil workers in the Niger Delta, which later became a festering wound from which the nation has not recovered.

"Boko Haram, which became a violent movement in 2009, began its build-up under Obasanjo's regime."

The statement said, "On matters of integrity, honesty, and morality in public leadership, Chief Obasanjo is certainly not a paragon of virtue for anyone to model after. Nigerians can still remember the messy public spat between Chief Obasanjo and his then-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, over PTDF money that led to a Senate Public Hearing in 2004.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The sordid details of the public hearing included unsettling evidence of how Obasanjo instructed his Vice President to buy Sport Utility Vehicles for his mistresses with PTDF funds. There was also the Halliburton bribe scandal, which the US Congress probe revealed. Bribe payments were made to the highest political authorities at the Villa while Obasanjo was in charge.

"Nigerians will also remember how the Obasanjo administration invested $16 billion in electricity, which left the country in utter darkness. The colossal amount spent on power was so embarrassing that President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Obasanjo's successor, ordered a probe."

The presidency said Obasanjo marred the privatisation programme of his government with corruption.

It said, "Similarly, Obasanjo's privatisation programme was scandalous. It did not deliver real value for the country. His administration cheaply sold national assets to cronies, who stripped the assets of the state-owned enterprises.

"A case in point was the aluminum smelter company ALSCON in Ikot-Abasi, Akwa-Ibom State, built by the military government at the princely sum of $ 3.2 billion. It was sold for 130 million dollars. Obasanjo also sank money into Turn Around Maintenance of our refineries, which never worked, leading to the massive importation of refined petroleum products.

"Such was the miasma of corruption under Obasanjo that the former governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, his party member, petitioned the EFCC, accusing Obasanjo of gross abuse of office.

"If Chief Obasanjo had addressed the many problems he critiqued in his poorly written Yale lecture when he ruled Nigeria for eight years, President Buhari and President Tinubu would have had a much lighter burden of fixing the country."

The statement said, "While the Tinubu administration diligently works to overcome the country's economic challenges, it would be better and more advisable for former President Obasanjo to temper his self-righteousness in his public discussions regarding our nation's temporary difficulties.

"Instead, his remaining years would be better spent reflecting on the missed opportunities during his own time in leadership, both as military head of state and civilian president."