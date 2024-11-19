Nigeria: Don't Ask Consumers to Pay for Faulty Meter Replacement, NERC Warns Discos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a stern warning to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) against charging customers for the replacement of faulty or obsolete meters. NERC emphasised that such practices violate Order No. NERC/246/2021, which mandates DisCos to replace defective meters at no cost to consumers, provided the fault is not due to customer negligence.

In a notice on it's X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday,

NERC insisted that the replacement of faulty and obsolete Metre is free, warning Distribution Companies (DisCos) against asking customers to pay for such within their franchise areas.

The Commission urged consumers to report any instances of non-compliance, reinforcing its commitment to protecting customer rights and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

It reads, "The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is aware that some Distribution Companies (DisCos) have instructed customers to apply and pay for the replacement of faulty and obsolete meters within their franchise areas.

"This instruction contravene the Commission's Order No. NERC/246/2021 on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete end-use Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

"The Order clearly states that no customer with a meter should be forcefully migrated to estimated billing. If any customer's meter is adjudged by any DisCo to be obsolete or faulty, it is the responsibility of the DisCo to replace the meter free of charge, provided that the fault was not caused by the customer.

"The Commission restates its commitment to protect customers' interests and rights by ensuring compliance with established regulatory standards and enforcing regulatory penalties for non-compliance by its licensees.

We urge customers to report cases of non-compliance to the Order by any DisCo through the following channels: Phone:

1.07000 CALL NERC (07000 2255 6372); 0201 344 4331; 0908 899 9244 Email: [email protected]".