Nigeria: Asake Featured in Wizkid's Upcoming Album Morayo As Full Tracklist Unveiled

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has unveiled the tracklist for his much-anticipated sixth studio album, Morayo.

The album, a follow-up to his 2022 release More Love, Less Ego, is deeply personal, serving as a tribute to his late mother, Morayo, who passed away in 2023.

Scheduled for release on November 22, 2024, the project reflects Wizkid's heartfelt connection to family and his evolution as an artist.

The album features great artistes globally such as Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, Anais and Jazmine Sullivan.

Ahead of the album's debut, Wizkid has already treated fans to two standout singles: Piece of My Heart, a soulful R&B duet featuring American star Brent Faiyaz, and Kese (Dance), an upbeat party anthem that has quickly become a fan favorite.

Building anticipation, Wizkid revealed the complete 16-track lineup on November 18, 2024.

The album features an impressive roster of collaborators, including neo-Fuji sensation Asake, French rap star Tiakola, and American vocalists Jazmine Sullivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Fans can look forward to contributions from Anaïs, adding a unique flavor to the album's diverse mix of Afrobeat, R&B, and global sounds.

