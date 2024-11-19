Nigeria: Over 252,000 Jobs Created Through Housing Programme - Dangiwa

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has announced that over 252,000 jobs have been created through the government's housing initiatives as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He disclosed this at the Meet The Press programme at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister emphasized the vital role of the housing sector in boosting economic growth and providing employment opportunities across Nigeria.

The housing programme, which includes the construction of more than 10,000 housing units across the country, has not only contributed to reducing the housing deficit but also significantly impacted job creation.

The minister revealed that an average of 25 jobs have been created for each housing unit, generating over 252,800 jobs in total.

These jobs span a wide range of professions, from architects, engineers, and surveyors to masons, carpenters, plumbers, and general labourers.

"At an average of 25 jobs per housing unit, we have directly and indirectly created over 252,800 jobs across the country," Minister Dangiwa explained.

"From architects, engineers, and surveyors to masons, carpenters, plumbers, and general labourers, the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is revitalizing communities and providing meaningful employment opportunities," he said.

The minister also highlighted the positive economic impact of these jobs, noting that many workers earn daily wages averaging N5,000, which provides a steady source of income above the national minimum wage.

"This is contributing to economic stability and reducing crime, ensuring that workers and their families have a better standard of living," he said.

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is a key component of the government's strategy to address Nigeria's housing deficit while driving economic development.

The minister emphasized that the housing initiative is a crucial part of President Bola Tinubu's vision for inclusive urban development.

He further elaborated on the government's commitment to affordable housing.

The National Housing Fund (NHF), administered by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), allows citizens to access loans of up to N50 million at a 6% interest rate, with a repayment period of up to 30 years.

He also pointed out the introduction of the Rent-to-Own scheme, which enables citizens to gradually pay for homes over three decades without an initial equity contribution.

"We are not just building houses; we are building hope, jobs, and economic opportunity," Minister Dangiwa concluded.

"We are creating a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of income, can aspire to a decent home and a thriving urban environment.

" This is our commitment to the people, and we will continue to serve with dedication and passion," he said.