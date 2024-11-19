Nigeria: PDP Raises Alarm Over SSS' Arrest of Its Ogun Leader, Adebutu

This is contained in a short statement issued by the state's PDP Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo.

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that its candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, is being detained by the State Security Service (SSS).

The party, however, failed to disclose the location where Mr Adebutu is currently being detained, even as it claimed that the charges against the party leader were still unknown.

This is contained in a short statement issued on Monday by the state's PDP Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo.

However, PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm if Mr Adebutu was truly being held by the secret security agency.

Sources, who do not want to be quoted for lacking the authority to speak on the matter, however, told this newspaper that the development might not be unconnected to the local government election conducted on Saturday in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship and councillorship posts in the poll.

It has been near impossible to confirm arrests by the SSS, which earlier this year redeployed its spokesperson without naming a replacement. The agency has yet to reply a PREMIUM TIMES' enquiry sent on Tuesday morning to its public relations email. It has not made any public statement about Mr Adebutu's case since the Ogun State chapter of PDP raised the alarm of his arrest on Monday.

Mr Adebutu has previously faced police investigation and subsequent prosecution over alleged electoral offences.

In July 2023, the federal government arraigned him along with nine others before the State High Court in Abeokuta for alleged vote buying, a charge that stemmed from the 2023 governorship election in which he stood as a candidate.

The trial is ongoing in court.

Read PDP's statement in full here

*HON OLADIPUPO ADEBUTU DETAINED BY THE DSS*

This is to inform the members of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown.

However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy.

Several efforts have been made to secure his bail as at 10pm on Monday, 18th November, 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety but none has yielded any result so far; his lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved.

Thank you.

Arc. Kayode Adebayo

Publicity Secretary Ogun State PDP.