Nigeria: Wike Approves N70,000 Minimum Wage for Fcta Workers

19 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Wije also approved the payment of three months arrears of the new minimum wage.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the payment of N70,000 national minimum wage for workers of the FCT Administration.

The acting Head of Civil Service in the FCT, Grace Adayilo, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the minister also approved the payment of three months arrears to the workers.

Mrs Adayilo explained that the move was part of the minister's commitment to the welfare and well-being of FCTA workers.

"The gesture will further spur workers of the administration to support the minister's efforts toward delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu," she said.

The acting head of service also thanked the minister for always granting expeditious approval for payment of staff allowances and claims.

(NAN)

