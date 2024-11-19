Africa: New UN Humanitarian Chief Assumes Office

19 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Fletcher succeeds Martin Griffiths, also from the UK, who stepped down at the end of June for health reasons.

Tom Fletcher, UN's new chief of humanitarian affairs, assumed office on Monday, pledging to defend humanitarian values while navigating operations amid growing global crises.

Mr Fletcher, a former UK Ambassador and policy adviser to three British Prime Ministers, was appointed the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator by Secretary-General António Guterres in October.

In his new role, he will also head the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mr Fletcher succeeds Martin Griffiths, also from the UK, who stepped down at the end of June for health reasons. In the interim, Joyce Msuya, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, served as acting Under-Secretary-General.

As the new top humanitarian official, Mr Fletcher acknowledged that he is "under no illusion as to how tough this mission is."

"The impact on civilians of conflict, climate change, inequality and injustice is growing at a staggering rate," he said in a statement.

"I will defend our humanitarian movement and humanitarian values, and battle to make us more efficient, strategic, inclusive and innovative. We must win afresh the argument for international solidarity," he added.

Before his appointment, Mr Fletcher was Principal of Hertford College, Oxford, and Vice Chair of Oxford University's Conference of Colleges.

He brings extensive experience in leading and transforming organisations, along with a strong background in diplomacy, having previously served as Global Strategy Director at the Global Business Coalition for Education, according to a UN biographical note.

Mr Fletcher also worked closely with the UN during his UK diplomatic career in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, including as Head of the Middle East Peace Process at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He is the 12th person to take this role since the creation of what is now the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.