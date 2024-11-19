Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Warriors Anticipate Tough Clash Against Cameroon

Zimbabwe's senior men's football team face an uphill task as they play against continental soccer giants Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Zimbabwe and Cameroon have qualified for the 2025 AFCON, making Tuesday's match a dead rubber which will be played for nothing but bragging rights.

Zimbabwe sealed its qualification last Friday after playing a one-all draw against Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, thanks to Tawanda Maswanhise who scored in the first half before Michael Olunga equalised for Kenya.

Cameroon are currently on top in Group J with 11 points, two ahead of Zimbabwe who are on 9 points.

Commenting ahead of the clash, inform Warriors midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise who plays for Scottish side Motherwell FC predicted a tough encounter.

"It's going to be a tough game, Cameroon has more European-based players, hopefully, we will stay strong.

"Every game we play is to get three points, so we have qualified but the next stop is to get three points and finish on top of the group," said Maswanhise on the sidelines of the Warriors training in Cameroon on Monday afternoon.

During the first round homeless Warriors played a nill-all draw against Cameroon in Rwanda which was their adopted home for the venue.

Head to head the two sides have played each other 12 times, Zimbabwe winning three of those, while Cameroon have seven wins on their names, the rest ending as draws.