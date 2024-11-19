Liberia: Gender Ministry Begins Five-Day Training for Gsius, Others On Gender-Responsive, Participatory Budgeting

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection is set to commence a five-day Gender Responsive and Participatory Budgeting (GRPB) training, aimed at equipping public officials with the tools and knowledge to promote gender equity in resource planning and allocation.

Scheduled to run from Monday, November 18, to Friday, November 22, 2024 in Monrovia, the training will bring together staff from Gender and Social Inclusion Units (GSIUs) and various divisions within government spending entities. The sessions will begin daily at 8:30 a.m.

This initiative, implemented under Component 4 of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP), seeks to enhance the capacity of participants in gender-based analysis (GBA) and the equitable evaluation of resources, including financial investments, time, and labor. The training will also strengthen efforts to mainstream gender considerations into government programs, policies, and plans, ensuring that public budgets address the needs of all genders fairly.

Through this project, the Ministry aims to identify and address existing knowledge gaps within GSIUs and participating entities while fostering a more inclusive approach to governance. By building the capacity of public officials, this training marks a significant step toward achieving a gender-equal distribution of resources and advancing Liberia's broader commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the GRPB training represents a critical step in Liberia's journey towards achieving gender equality. By empowering key Government staff with the tools to design and implement gender-sensitive budgets, the Ministry of Gender is ensuring that public resources are utilized to create opportunities and reduce disparities.

Following days of intensive training, participants would be required to lead transformative changes, ensuring that gender equality becomes a cornerstone of Liberia's development agenda. This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all Liberians.

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project is a 44.6Million World Bank Funded project aimed at empowering women and girls across 6 counties in Liberia and advancing gender equality. The counties include: Montserrado, Bomi, CapeMount, Gbarpolu, Grand Gedeh and Rivercess respectively.