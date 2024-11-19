Liberia: Panta Pride Concludes Successful Thanksgiving Program in Bong

Panta Pride, a leading development group in Bong County's District #Four, over the weekend held a successful daylong agricultural thanksgiving event in Zota and Panta Districts.

The vibrant gathering brought together key figures, including Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Alexander Nuetah; Foundation for Women (FFW) Founder and Executive Director, Deborah Lindholm; Collective Impact United CEO, Don Turner; Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris; local officials from the Republic of Guinea; as well as chiefs, elders, and everyday citizens of the district.

Panta Pride, known for its diverse development initiatives, is currently working on large-scale agricultural projects across Bong County. These include cultivating vast acres of land with rice, kidney beans, and diabetic-friendly rice, as well as rehabilitating essential farm-to-market roads throughout Panta, Zota, Menquelleh, and other areas in the county.

At the opening of the agriculture tour and unveiling program in Shankpallai and Garmue towns, Panta Pride's Executive Director, Mr. Quanuquanei Alfred Karmue explained that the ongoing agricultural activities in the district are part of a "collective impact" model, involving a partnership between foundations and corporations.

"We've created a platform that attracts international partners to a region many would overlook," Karmue said. "Our aim is to commercialize farming, starting at the micro-level but with a vision to scale globally. While we may not be there yet, we're already producing something meaningful that can eventually find its way to markets beyond our own borders."

Karmue also highlighted that the project, in collaboration with Collective Impact United, Foundation for Women, and other global partners, begins with communities coming together to tackle the hard work of farming.

"We're introducing mechanisms that incorporate mechanised farming and precision agriculture," he explained. "For example, once a farm is set up on a micro-level, we can apply modern techniques to manage larger areas, such as a 24-acre plot within a 500-acre farm."

One of the most transformative elements of this project is its focus on empowering women.

Karmue stressed that the agricultural technicians at Panta Pride are using innovative farming practices, such as soil testing and strategic planting, to optimize the land. "We've created a model where women can take ownership of the process," he said. "Instead of relying on manual labor, they now have access to machinery that handles planting, harvesting, and processing. This enables women to focus on nurturing crops and increasing their productivity. Over time, many of these women will be earning significant income, almost at the level of crypto currency in the future."

He further added that the women involved in the program not only play an essential role in the agricultural process, but also share in the profits when the produce is sold. "This initiative is about addressing economic challenges and creating a lasting social impact in these communities," Karmue noted.

Foundation for Women's Deborah Lindholm also expressed her excitement about the program's progress. "I can't thank you enough for your dedication," Lindholm said. "What is especially important to me is that we are perfecting this model, allowing women to lead the way with the support of technology, science, and community. The eight women who are managing these three acre plots are nurturing the land like they would their own families. It's inspiring to see how far we've come."

Don Turner, CEO of Collective Impact United, shared his experience from over 25 years of working in development partnerships. He intoned the importance of collective efforts in agricultural projects like this one.

"What really captivates our investors from around the world is the human spirit and the social impact we're having right now," Turner explained. "This isn't a five-year project; it's happening today, here in this community. We transformed what was once a tropical rain forest into productive farmland. The process wasn't just about clearing the land, it was about using sustainable methods to improve the soil, adding value to what was once considered a disadvantage."

Turner also praised the role women play in making this project successful. "None of this would be possible without the women on the ground, and none of it would be possible without our partners," he said. "While I may document and share the story from the U.S., the real work is being done right here by the incredible women and community members who are making this a reality."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah

Dr. Alexander Nuetah, Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, commended Panta Pride and its partners for their work in advancing agriculture in the County.

"This is an important contribution to our government's agriculture agenda," Nuetah said. "We fully support Panta Pride's initiatives and, in the coming year, we look forward to partnering with them on land development and lowland farming projects."

Nuetah maintained that the government is committed to supporting the efforts of Panta Pride, especially in empowering women and boosting local productivity adding that President Boakai and the Ministry of Agriculture will work alongside Panta Pride to ensure the success and sustainability of this major project.

The event concluded with an optimistic outlook for the future of agriculture across District number four, as Panta Pride, its partners, and the local community continue to collaborate to create lasting change in Bong County and Liberia respectively.