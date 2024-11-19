Liberia: Stakeholders Forge Unified Strategy for Women's Economic Empowerment

A three-day multi-stakeholder policy dialogue workshop on women's economic empowerment (WEE), organized by UN Women, concluded on Thursday, November 14, 2024, with the drafting and presentation of a manifesto and call to action in Ganta, Nimba County.

The workshop, themed "Invest in Women: Accelerating Progress for Liberia's Future," brought together key stakeholders and partners, including Yemi Falayajo, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women; Dr. Muriel Ametoglo, Regional Feminist Economic Specialist; Marion Hurkxkens, Programme Analyst at the UN Women Regional Office; and other influential figures from various government sectors such as the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Gender, and other stakeholders.

During the workshop, the participants discussed pressing issues related to women's economic empowerment, including leveraging financing inclusion, trade and women entrepreneurs, the care economy, and women's opportunities in the green economy.

Francis F.B. Mulbah, Assistant Minister for Planning and Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, read the draft manifesto and call to action on behalf of the group, affirming the need for sustained efforts to break down the obstacles preventing women from achieving economic empowerment.

The manifesto outlined several key areas for intervention, including: Investing in the Care Economy: Recognizing and addressing the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work shouldered by women. The manifesto calls for investments in quality, accessible, and affordable care services, such as child and elder care, to reduce the strain on women and ensure social protection systems that are gender-sensitive.

Empowering Women in the Green Economies: The call emphasized the need to integrate gender perspectives into green growth and climate-resilient policies, ensuring women's meaningful participation in sustainable sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, waste management, and marine conservation. Specific initiatives include providing targeted opportunities for women to develop skills, access green finance, and lead in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Unlocking Trade Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs: To promote women's participation in regional and global trade, the manifesto advocates for policy reforms that reduce barriers to market access, provide mentorship programs for women entrepreneurs, and ensure trade facilitation processes are inclusive.

Expanding Access to Finance for Women: A key focus was on promoting financial inclusion for women by ensuring equitable access to financial products, such as credits, savings, insurance, and digital tools. The manifesto calls for addressing discriminatory lending practices and supporting women's financial literacy.

Investing in Women-Owned SMEs: Supporting women entrepreneurs, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through access to financial products, markets, and technologies, is essential for fostering economic growth and integration into regional trade initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The call to action also stressed the importance of gender-responsive budgeting and the integration of gender equality into all public expenditure policies. Stakeholders agreed on the establishment of a committee to draft a national roadmap for the localization and domestication of AfCFTA trade protocols, focusing on women's active participation in cross-border trade and regional integration.

In his closing remarks, Ramon Garway, representing UN Women Liberia, expressed his gratitude to the participants and emphasized the commitment to continue working with stakeholders to push the women's economic empowerment agenda forward. "We look forward to collaborating with all sectors--government, civil society, private sector, and development partners--to create an enabling environment for women's empowerment in Liberia," he stated.

Madam Ophelia Kennedy, Assistant Minister for Gender at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, also shared her appreciation for the initiative. She stressed the need for continued collaboration to ensure that the strategies discussed during the workshop are implemented and lead to tangible outcomes that benefit women across Liberia.

Anthony Bolay, Director of Policy at the Ministry of Gender, reiterated the government's commitment to following through with the outcomes of the dialogue. "We will continue to work with UN Women and all stakeholders to ensure that the process does not end here," he said. "Together, we will see this vision come to life."

The event concluded with the endorsement of the manifesto and a pledge from all stakeholders to prioritize women's economic empowerment in their respective sectors. Moving forward, a multi-sectoral committee will be tasked with monitoring progress, advocating for policy changes, and ensuring the implementation of the strategies discussed at the dialogue.