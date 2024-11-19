West Africa: Waba's Leadership to Mediate in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Crisis

The leadership of the West African Bar Association (WABA) expected to meet next-month with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to discuss possible mediation role in the three junta-led nations, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso's decision to quit the 15-nation regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS.

The decision was reached recently following a zoom meeting among Executives of WABA, according to Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, WABA'S vice president.

Varmah, who is also LNBA's Secretary General gave the information on Thursday, when spoke with a team of journalists

"We were mandated by WABA'S membership to meet with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to see how the lawyers could help in finding a resolution between the junta-led nations on one side and the ECOWAS states," Varmah noted.

According to Varmah, they were mandated to meet with ECOWAS leaders to discuss commitment about the enforcement of the judgment of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, an organ of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional integration community of 15 member states in Western Africa.

It was created pursuant to the provisions of Articles 6 and 15 of the Revised Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"As a Liberian and an executive of WABA, I will make sure we consider the enforcement of the court judgment of the former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh," Varmah noted.

Cllr. Varmah was unanimously chosen by lawyers after WABA's Annual Conference in Cotonou, Benin, held from June 26 to 27.

WABA's membership had pledged to promote a democratic and peaceful society, free from tensions and conflicts.

Established in 2004, WABA aims to address human rights violations and other challenges that threaten the rule of law, fostering democratic governance, peace, and development in the region. The association seeks to mobilize Bar Associations and legal practitioners to actively contribute to these objectives.