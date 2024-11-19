Nigeria: St. Helena's Cricket Team Arrives in Nigeria for WCQ

The Men's Cricket team of the island nation of St. Helena has arrived in Abuja, ahead of the scheduled International Cricket Council (ICC), Sub-regional World Cup Qualifiers C which will be held between November 23rd and 28th, 2024.

Host country's Tournament Director, Emeka Igwilo, said the arrival of the St. Helena team sets the event's plan to full implementation mode.

"The St. Helena's team arrived on Sunday, November 17, ahead of their schedule partly so they could acclimatise to the Nigerian weather ahead of the Qualifiers. And that has activated all the tournament operations plans."

Igwilo said Nigeria's team, which has been camped at the nation's capital, will be joined by four other countries in the crucial encounters.

"Now we have Botswana, Eswatini, and two other West African neighbors, Côte d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone to complete the list later in the week."

The opening encounter of the 15-match qualifier will see Eswatini take on Botswana at the Oval 1 of the NCF Cricket Pitch inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, November 23rd, at 9:30 a.m.

Nigeria's first test at the event will be against St Helena on Oval 2 later in the afternoon, while Côte d'Ivoire will simultaneously take on Sierra Leone at pitch one.

Igwilo said the event will see the two Ovals being put to maximum test.

"Our team has done a great deal of work to put the facilities in the best shape and we look forward to the great games that would be played on them."

Over 200 players, officials, and ad-hoc workers will be involved in the week-long event that will put Nigeria at the centre stage of global cricket action.

"The International Cricket Council officials are superintending over qualifiers and that makes this event one of the most important cricket events going on globally," Igwilo added.

The event will round off on Thursday, March 28, 2024, with the best two teams from the series qualifying for the next stage of the 2025 Cricket T20 World Cup.