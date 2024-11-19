Nigeria: Spires 5-a-Side Naija Street Soccer Last-16 Draw Holds in Lagos

Representatives of the last-16 teams of the Spires 5-A-Side Naija Street Soccer Tournament converged on the Bankers' House in Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday for the much anticipated draw for the final phase of the competition. The coaches, players and club managers whose teams have progressed from the divisional stages of the tournament were on ground to witness the event for their respective teams.

The live draw paired some of the top teams against each other while some were happy to tie the purportedly puny sides. As the representatives of each team picked a slot from the transparent bowls on the stage the fixture placement were instantly revealed on the electronic board.

In some of the pairings, Toprock FC will Lock-horns against ASD Academy, Yahweh FC will file out against Peckings, Owibesebe FC will battle VVD FC, while Zion football club will square up against 2 Odds FC.

The tournament Director, Akin Odunsi, said all is set for the November 20th kick-off date at "the stable" football pitch, in Surulere.

"We have sorted out the necessary logistics for the games and all is now in place for a successful event, the teams truly have plenty to play for with the N5 million prize money for the winner, the runners up will receive N3 million, while the third placed team will pocket the sum of N1 million as well."

Akin further stated that there's a special prize for the MVP as well as the goalkeeper, coach and team of the tournament.

The Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament will run from Wednesday November 20th to Saturday December 7th at "the stable" sports complex, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere Lagos.