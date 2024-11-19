Nigeria: Customs, NAFDAC Sign MOU to Curtail Influx of Illicit Pharmaceutical Products

Abuja — In a landmark initiative, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have formalised a strategic

partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to safeguarding the country's public health and national security.

The signing which took place The event took place at the Comptroller-General of Customs' 2024 Conference in Abuja, aimed to strengthen collaboration in combatting the influx of illicit pharmaceutical products and other harmful substances into Nigeria.

Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, described the agreement as the culmination of years of dedicated dialogue and coordination between the two agencies.

Highlighting the critical mandate of the Customs Service in safeguarding national security, public health, and safety, Adeniyi said, "What we have seen today is a culmination of efforts for several months--I must say, years--of regular consultation between the two of us. This partnership is a response to a major scourge we are facing in the country."

Earlier, NAFDAC's Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, described the MoU as a "significant stride", pointing out the daily impact of the products regulated by her agency on Nigerians.

She said, "It is important because of you and me. We consume at least two of our regulated products every day--food and healthcare items.This partnership is about ensuring that the food, drugs, and healthcare products we take are safe and of the highest quality."