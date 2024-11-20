Liberia: Guinea Becomes Latest MRU Country to Miss Out On Afcon 2025

Monrovia — Guinea has become the latest Mano River Union (MRU) country to miss out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Tanzania.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Syli Nationale, also known as the National Elephants, have failed to qualify for the prestigious tournament. Among their MRU neighbors, Liberia last qualified in 2022, while Sierra Leone made it in 2019.

Simon Msuva's 61st-minute goal secured the crucial victory for Tanzania, ensuring their qualification for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025. Despite coming into the match with three consecutive wins, Guinea struggled to break through Tanzania's organized defense.

Guinea's best opportunity came in the first half when Mady Camara struck the crossbar with a powerful effort. Despite dominating possession, the team failed to convert their chances. Heading into the match with a two-point advantage over Tanzania, a draw would have been enough for Guinea to secure the second qualification spot in Group H.

Tanzania's victory places the Taifa Stars second in Group H with 10 points, securing their second consecutive AFCON appearance and their fourth overall in the tournament's history.

Meanwhile, Zambia defeated Sierra Leone 2-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Paynesville on Tuesday in the final Group H game. Goals from Emmanuel Banda and Kennedy Musonda in the 55th and 71st minutes sealed the win for Zambia, who dominated a Leone Stars side already eliminated from contention.

Sierra Leone's AFCON dreams ended last Wednesday following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Ivory Coast. Despite moments of promise, the Leone Stars fell short of securing a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.