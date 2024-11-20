West Africa: COP29 Baku - Deputy Special Representative Barrie Freeman Calls On West African Actors to Mobilize to Better Combat the Impact of Climate Change On Peace and Security in the Sub-Region

During the COP29, UNOWAS, in collaboration with its partners, organized two important meetings to raise awareness and to mobilize public and private players on the impact of climate change on peace and security in West Africa and the Sahel.

Dakar, November 19, 2024 - The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Barrie Freeman, undertook a working mission to Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 14 to 18, 2024, to participate at the COP29.

On Monday November 18, Ms. Freeman chaired a working meeting on "Water Security and Diplomacy in West Africa and the Sahel". Organized by UNOWAS in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Union (AU), the meeting highlighted the importance of fostering peace and development through water diplomacy. "UNOWAS will continue to work with its partners to ensure that access to water is integrated into conflict prevention strategies to strengthen peace and prosperity in the sub-region," said Ms Freeman in her opening remarks.

The meeting recommended strengthening collaboration between partners, adopting a Declaration on Water, Peace and Development, and organizing a second regional conference on Climate Change, Peace and Development to follow up the one held in Dakar in April 2022.

Ms. Freeman also chaired a working meeting on November 14 on "Strengthening Climate Resilience and Peace in West and Central Africa", organized by UNOWAS in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the United Nations Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NORCAP), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and GreenAid.

Participants discussed strategies for integrating climate resilience in efforts to consolidate peace, manage resources and ensure the security of populations. "It is important to strengthen information-sharing mechanisms and develop policies based on validated data in order to develop well-targeted adaptation strategies to tackle the adverse effects of climate change," she said.

Ms. Freeman also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the Director of NORCAP/NRC. Discussions focused on the importance of strengthening collaboration to develop cross-border initiatives to address the challenges posed by climate change to peace and security.