Africa: AU Team Visits Liberia to Strengthen Climate Change Mitigation Efforts

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has welcomed a high-level African Union (AU) delegation, led by H.E. Ana Nembe, to engage in collaborative efforts aimed at helping Liberia enhance its climate change mitigation efforts. The courtesy visit, held on Monday, November 18, 2024 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marks a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between Liberia and the AU on pressing environmental issues.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel H. Salee, expressed profound gratitude to the African Union for its continued support, particularly highlighting the assistance provided to flood victims across 11 affected counties.

Minister Salee underscored the urgency of addressing climate change, which has exacerbated natural disasters in Liberia, including increased flooding, soil erosion, and unpredictable weather patterns that have severely impacted agriculture and livelihoods.

Salee stated, "The Government of Liberia is profoundly grateful for the support extended by the African Union, especially in providing much-needed relief to flood victims in the most affected regions. Your visit today is a testament to the African Union's commitment to solidarity and shared responsibility in addressing the critical issue of climate change, which poses a significant threat to our nation's development and the well-being of our citizens."

Salee highlighted that the climate crisis is a global challenge, but its effects are particularly devastating for developing nations like Liberia, where communities heavily depend on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihoods.

He reiterated the Government of Liberia's commitment to working with regional and international partners to implement sustainable solutions that will mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and build resilience among vulnerable communities.

Madame Nembe, the AU team lead, emphasized the AU's commitment to supporting member states in addressing climate-related challenges. In her remarks, she noted that the African Union recognizes the disproportionate impact of climate change on African countries, particularly those with limited resources to adapt to its effects.

She conveyed the African Union's readiness to collaborate with the Government of Liberia in designing and implementing effective climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

"The African Union stands in solidarity with the people of Liberia as they face the pressing challenges of climate change. Our visit here is not only to offer immediate support to those affected by recent floods but also to work collaboratively with the Government of Liberia in building long-term resilience against climate shocks," said Madame Nembe. "We believe that through regional cooperation and shared expertise, we can develop innovative solutions that address the root causes of climate change and help safeguard the future of our continent."

The courtesy visit by Nembe and her team comes at a critical time as Liberia continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding that has affected thousands of people across the country. The African Union, in collaboration with the Government of Liberia, has been instrumental in providing emergency relief, including food assistance, temporary shelter, and medical supplies to affected communities in the 11 counties.

Minister Salee acknowledged the efforts of the African Union in mobilizing resources and swiftly responding to the needs of flood victims. He noted that the ongoing collaboration with the AU will be pivotal in addressing both the immediate and long-term impacts of climate change. He emphasized the importance of developing robust climate resilience strategies that will not only provide relief but also equip communities with the tools and knowledge to withstand future climate shocks.

Minister Salee and Madame Nembe both highlighted the need for enhanced partnership between the African Union, the Government of Liberia, and other international stakeholders to tackle the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change. The discussions also touched on the importance of investing in renewable energy, promoting reforestation, and implementing policies that reduce carbon emissions.

Madame Nembe reiterated the African Union's commitment to supporting Liberia in its climate action initiatives and assured the Acting Minister that the AU would continue to provide technical and financial assistance to enhance the country's climate resilience efforts. She emphasized that addressing climate change requires a collective approach, with all stakeholders, including governments, private sector entities, and civil society organizations, working together to develop sustainable solutions.

As part of the delegation's visit, Madame Nembe and her team will be engaging with key government ministries, civil society organizations, and local communities to gather insights and assess ongoing climate adaptation projects. The outcomes of these engagements will inform the development of a comprehensive action plan aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and building resilience in Liberia.

The courtesy visit by the African Union delegation is a significant demonstration of regional solidarity and shared responsibility in addressing the global climate crisis. The Government of Liberia remains committed to working closely with the African Union and other partners to ensure that sustainable solutions are implemented, ultimately safeguarding the environment and improving the livelihoods of Liberians.