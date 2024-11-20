Liberia: Breakaway Bloc 'Reshapes' House Leadership, Suspends Three, Gains Members

Monrovia — The political power struggle within Liberia's House of Representatives intensified on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, as the majority bloc suspended three lawmakers for alleged misconduct and welcomed two new members into its fold.

Suspends three

The suspended lawmakers--Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward P. Flomo, District #14 Representative Abu Kamara, and Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole, all supporters of the embattled Speaker--face a 30-day suspension that includes forfeiture of salaries and legislative benefits. The decision, made unanimously by the majority bloc with three abstentions, prohibits the lawmakers from accessing Capitol grounds during their suspension.

Forms new leadership

The breakaway lawmakers who have vowed not to sit under the gavel of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa have appointed new leaders in key legislative committees. Representative Mike Jurry of Maryland County District #1 has been appointed Acting Chair on Ways, Means, and Finance, replacing ousted Representative Dixon Seboe. Representative James Kolleh of Bong County District #2 now serves as Acting Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, replacing Marvin Cole. Meanwhile, Representative Prince Koniah of Bong County District #1 has assumed the position of Acting Co-Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts and Audit, replacing Representative Dorwon Gleekia.

Crosscarpetting

These changes come as the majority bloc continues to consolidate power within the House of Representatives. Two new members, Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson and Gbarpolu County District #1 Representative Zinnah Norman, formally joined the bloc, bringing its total membership to 45. This number inches closer to the critical 49-vote threshold needed to unseat House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Representative Zinnah Norman, addressing his defection, dismissed allegations of financial incentives, insisting that his decision was in the best interest of his constituents. "This decision wasn't influenced by bribes; it was made in response to the wishes of my employers--the people I serve," Norman stated.

Speculation is rife that Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko may also align himself with the majority bloc, further shifting the balance of power in the chamber.

Budget Drama Amid Political Struggles

In the midst of these political developments, the majority bloc endorsed a budget communication submitted by President Joseph Boakai. The US$851.8 million draft budget, which prioritizes key areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure under the ARREST Agenda, was introduced during Tuesday's session of the majority bloc.

Speaker Koffa has insisted that the bloc's session is illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaker Koffa, whose leadership has been under sustained challenge, stated that he would only step down if the Anti-Koffa Bloc secures 49 votes to remove him.