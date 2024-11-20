Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Warriors Seal Afcon Qualifiers Campaign With Defeat to Cameroon

Zimbabwe ended its 2025 AFCON Qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Cameroon in a match played at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The victory saw Indomitable Lions defending their 52-year unbeaten record at the stadium which has become a fortress for them.

Zimbabwe had a slow start into the match, only to be punished by the experienced Cameroonian forward Vincent Abubakar, who fired in a thunderbolt strike which left goalkeeper Washington Arubi with no chance in the 18th minute.

The Indomitable Lions doubled their lead five minutes later in the 23rd minute through Georges-Kevin Nkoudo.

Khama Billiat had a chance to pull one back for the Warriors, only to miss an obvious goalscoring opportunity five minutes before the break, taking the match to a 2-0 halftime scoreline.

Zimbabwe had a much improved second-half performance, thanks to coach Michael Nees' tactical changes which saw the introduction of SuperSport United forward Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja paid off Nees' trust in him with a 75th-minute consolation goal, marking his first goal in Warriors colours since marking his debut in 2017.

The 30-year-old forward had a chance to complete a brace five minutes later only to be denied his header by the goalpost.

Khama Billiat had another close chance to score an equaliser for the Warriors two minutes into additional time, with a long-range effort which slightly missed the target.

As if that was not enough, the Warriors had another counterattack in which Terrence Dzukamanja salvaged a goal, only to be ruled offside.

Tuesday afternoon's result saw Zimbabwe recording its first defeat in the campaign and they ended in position two in the group with 9 points, five behind Cameroon who finished on top with 14 points.

In the other group match, Kenya played a nil-all draw against Namibia.

Group J AFCON Qualifiers final standing

Cameroon= 14 points

Zimbabwe = 9 points

Kenya = 7 points

Namibia = 2 points