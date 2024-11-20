Nigeria: Prevail On Tinubu to Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ex-Senator Begs Akpabio

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges, has been in detention since he was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021.

A former Nigerian senator, Rochas Okorocha, has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Okorocha, who represented Imo West District between 2019 and 2023, spoke on Monday in Abuja during a night of tribute held in honour of the deceased Nigerian senator, Ifeanyi Ubah.

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges, is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader has been in detention since he was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

'Honour Ifeanyi Ubah by releasing Kanu'

Speaking at the night of tribute, Mr Okorocha recalled how Mr Ubah and other Igbo leaders appealed to the Nigerian government to release the IPOB leader but were ignored.

"Before the death of (Emmanuel) Iwuanyanwu, he (Iwuanyanwu) made a plea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Ezeife went to Aso Villa and begged the Nigerian nation. Ifeanyi Ubah made a statement in the same line," Mr Okorocha said, referring to the appeals by Igbo leaders for Mr Kanu's release.

Addressing Mr Akpabio, who was present at the event, the former Anambra governor said: "I want to say to you, my brother, Senate President, convey this message (President Tinubu) on behalf of these Igbos who are seated that the best way to honour this great young man (Ifeanyi Ubah) is the release of Nnamdi Kanu so that the Igbos can go home and reorganise their place."

Mr Okorocha later joked that Mr Akpabio's wife, who is an Igbo woman, would be taken away from the senate president if he failed to deliver the message to Mr Tinubu.

"And I know you, Senator Akpabio, that even if you don't want to send this message, for the sake of your wife, who is our daughter, send this message and get us a result or else your wife is not too far from being taken back home," he said.

When he climbed the rostrum to deliver his tribute, Mr Akpabio was quick in responding to Mr Okorocha.

"I don't take this threat lightly. When Rochas said if I didn't deliver the message to the federal government that the Igbos would come for my wife, I got scared because all the strength I have is because of the prayers of my wife," he said.

"So, I want to plead with you, Rochas, that I will come to your house, personally, to inform you after I have delivered the message to the federal government," Mr Akpabio said.

'We've lost lives, property'

Meanwhile, a famous Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, otherwise known as Cubana Chief Priest, has backed Mr Okorocha's call for Mr Kanu's release.

Mr Okechukwu, who uploaded the clip on his Instagram page on Tuesday, said the release of the IPOB leader would end the insecurity in the South-east, where Mr Kanu hails from.

"Those pleas from Owelle Ndigbo (Okorocha) is all we ask for, our dear inlaw," he wrote on his Instagram page, apparently addressing Mr Akpabio.

"Let Ohamadike Ndigbo, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, come back home soon. It's been almost five years now that we haven't had access to our home town. Only his release will restore peace back to our region (South-east)," Mr Okechukwu stressed, suggesting that insecurity had prevented many Igbos from going to their communities.

"We lost so many lives and property. We need to build back South-east as soon as possible. Please help us."

Background

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on 13 October 2022, held that the IPOB leader was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and that the action was a violation of the country's extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The court, therefore, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the facility of the SSS.

But the government refused to release the IPOB leader, insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would worsen insecurity in the South-east, where he comes from.

The government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying the execution of the court judgement at the Supreme Court.

Delivering judgement on the appeal on 15 December 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the acquittal granted to Mr Kanu by the lower court and consequently ordered the continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court Abuja.