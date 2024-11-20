Liberia: Senate to Conduct a Separate Hearing On the Draft National Budget

The Liberia Senate plenary has decided to hear and scrutinize the 2025 draft National Budget separately in the wake of an ongoing political crisis at the House of Representatives.

Normally, the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives conduct a joint hearing on the draft National Budget. This saves time and effectively makes adjustments to the budget.

Both houses' committees mostly do this on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget.

However, due to the impasse in the House of Representatives, the Senate will review the budget separately.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the Senate read the communication from the Presidency that accompanied the draft National Budget.

The Senate mandated its Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget to independently scrutinize the draft 2025 National budget.

The 2025 Draft National Budget submitted to the Senate is in the total amount of USD851.76 million.

It was submitted on Monday, November 18, 2024, through a written communication by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

It accounts for its domestic resource envelope of USD 791.76 Million, constituting 93 percent of the total envelope.

The draft budget is categorized into its revenue envelope, expenditure categories, and major sources.

Underspending priorities, President Boakai said USD 52.9 Million is being allocated for roads and infrastructure.

This will include the rehabilitation of rural roads and the construction of bailey bridges across the country.

The counterpart funding for ongoing works on key road corridors, such as Saclepea-Zwedru and the Sannniquelle-Loguatuo highway, is also included in the priority spending.

Additionally, USD 15 Million has been set aside for the Pliable Road Program and infrastructure.

Other interventions will include rehabilitating the road from Freeport of Monrovia to St. Paul Bridge and expanding the Liberia Broadcasting System so that LNTV is available in all 15 County capital cities.

President Boakai disclosed that there are upward shifts in the expenditure for sectors that will be impactful.

He added that the proportion of the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) increased by thirty-one percent from FY2024 US$67.4 million to FY2025, amounting to USD$98 million USD$52.9 million for Roads and Infrastructure.

He also spoke of USD 37.6 million for the rehabilitation of major roads.

Accordingly, more than US$16m has been allotted to fund the first set of measures in a multi-year effort to address some remuneration challenges and concerns in the public sector.

This measure will cover volunteer workers in the health, agriculture, security, and education sectors, with salaries ranging from US$25 to US$50.

Nurses, midwives, and physician assistants will receive US$50 salary top-ups per month, while other health workers will receive US$25 to US$40, depending on their level.

Accordingly, other government employees in the agriculture and Security sectors, including AFL soldiers, EPS, Police officers, and agriculture extension workers, will benefit from salary top-ups ranging from USD$30 to US$40 per month.

Meanwhile, President Boakai also highlighted that the proposed increases do not bring the country to the level envisioned by the ARREST agenda.

Notwithstanding, he said it should be construed as a first year-action and multi-year effort to address issues and concerns in public sector remuneration.

As part of the reforms to the revenue and tax administration system, President Boakai said he is considering several new regulations and legislations that would provide clarity in the way different levels of income are taxed.